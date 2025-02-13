Owning a dog can bring immense joy but also requires long-term commitment and responsibility. With an average lifespan of 13 years or more, dogs depend on consistent care to meet their physical, emotional, and social needs.

For families with children under 16, the legal responsibility for the animal's welfare lies with the parent or guardian.

Addressing the challenges of modern dog ownership, Dr Tom Mitchell, founder of Behavet and Help! My Dog, has developed innovative approaches to common behavioural issues. A study by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) identified increased behavioural problems, such as lead pulling, excessive jumping, and separation anxiety, especially in dogs adopted during the pandemic.

Dr Tom Mitchell's methods aim to provide practical solutions to these issues while fostering trust-based relationships between dogs and their owners.

A Career Shaped by Experience and Science

Raised in rural Yorkshire and Scotland, Dr Tom Mitchell's journey toward becoming a canine behaviour expert began with a passion for animals. During his first year in veterinary school, he experienced a pivotal moment when he was bitten in the face by a dog on a sheep farm.

Reflecting on the incident, Dr Tom Mitchell described it as "a sign from the Universe" directing him toward canine behaviour and training. He went on to earn degrees in veterinary science and animal behaviour, combining these disciplines to address canine welfare comprehensively.

A Scientific Shift: Games-Based Training

Dr Tom Mitchell pioneered a training method known as concept training, a completely games-based approach to training your dog. This approach is designed to teach dogs essential life skills through interactive, rewarding games.

This approach goes beyond traditional training methods and positive reinforcement techniques to address the root causes of behaviour challenges, allowing owners to achieve practical results while strengthening their bond with their pets.

Through Behavet, Dr Tom Mitchell has integrated this methodology into one of the largest virtual canine behaviour clinics. The clinic conducts over 500 consultations monthly with support from over 20 certified veterinarian behaviourists. Initially met with scepticism, virtual consultations have become a cornerstone of Behavet's services.

Explaining this transition, Dr Tom Mitchell said, 'The ability to record consultations allows owners to review and remember everything they need to do with their dog, removing the challenges and stress of in-person consults that would otherwise end in confusion or forgetting steps of the plan, highlighting the adaptability of remote consultations in meeting clients' needs.'

A Comprehensive Model for Behavior Services

Behavet operates on a comprehensive model based on three core principles: personalised consultations that provide tailored solutions for various behavioural challenges; education through science-based online courses designed to empower dog owners and professionals; and professional development programs for a global network of over 7,000 veterinary professionals.

These initiatives collectively aim to improve the lives of dogs and their families through accessible, evidence-based methods.

Additional Resources for Dog Owners

In addition to Behavet, Dr. Tom Mitchell founded Help! My Dog is an online platform offering resources for dog owners and trainers. This platform includes a video library updated weekly, a Facebook community, live sessions, and a podcast featuring 'accessible, science-backed advice to a global audience.' With over 1,200 subscribers and daily enrollments in its courses, Help! My Dog has become a widely used resource.

Dr Tom Mitchell explained the platform's role as a space where members can 'celebrate wins, share challenges, and access personalised guidance.'

Overcoming Challenges and Promoting Ethical Practices

Dr Tom Mitchell has worked to overcome scepticism about remote consultations by tracking success rates and demonstrating their effectiveness. He has also challenged the need to use punitive measures for severe behavioural issues.

He noted, 'The assumption that severe dog behaviour problems require ''severe'' or ''extreme'' approaches to fixing them' is common, but 'these severe methods are not necessary or required.' Reward-focused, positive methods have been proven by evidence to be transformative, delivering successful results in all of these cases.

Dr Tom Mitchell developed a 'feelings to facts' framework to address internal challenges, focusing on measurable outcomes and actionable steps.

He explained, 'When we feel overwhelmed about all the work ahead, we transition into asking, what do we need to do in this hour, this day, this week?'

Future Goals and Vision

Dr Tom Mitchell's plans for the next three to five years focus on doubling Behavet's reach to assist 1,000 dogs monthly and expanding Help! My Dog will connect with 20 million pet owners worldwide.

These efforts include adding new courses and targeted programs to address specific behavioural issues. Underscoring his commitment to games-based training, he highlighted its transformative potential, explaining how it enables remarkable outcomes for dogs and their families.

In 2024, Behavet earned the prestigious DogFriendly Award in the Vets and Well-being category, highlighting the clinic's ethical and innovative contributions to canine care. This recognition reflects the public's appreciation of its efforts to improve the lives of dogs and their owners through compassion and cutting-edge practices.

Dr Tom Mitchell's work has left a lasting mark on the field of canine behaviour, blending innovation and empathy to enhance the well-being of pets and their families. Reflecting on his journey, he shared a pivotal insight: 'The hardest lesson to learn—and one I'm so grateful to have learned—is that you can't do everything alone.'