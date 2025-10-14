The UK government has unveiled plans to introduce digital identity cards for children as young as 13, arguing the move will make it easier for young people to prove their age and access services online. But critics are already sounding the alarm, calling the scheme 'creepy', 'invasive' and a 'step towards Big Brother Britain'.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper defended the policy, insisting the digital IDs are about safety and modernisation, not surveillance. But parents, privacy groups and online commentators have wasted no time turning the issue into one of the week's most heated talking points.

How the Digital ID Scheme Would Work

Under the proposed system, every child from the age of 13 would be eligible for a government-backed digital ID, stored on a secure platform.

Ministers say the IDs will help young people prove their age when accessing age-gated services, signing up for exams, or verifying identity for digital payments.

The scheme is also being pitched as a tool to protect minors from online exploitation by making it harder for bad actors to impersonate teens or contact them anonymously.

Critics, however, argue that the system could easily lead to government overreach and that it gives tech companies more access to sensitive data.

This is what the political class prioritises.



They want to control law abiding citizens.



Imagine what they’ll do to you if they get you on Digital ID.



Credit: @lukerramsden pic.twitter.com/N7ifWvkhNe — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) October 3, 2025

A Divided Nation

The plan has sharply divided public opinion. Supporters say digital IDs could help combat identity theft, streamline online processes, and keep young users safe in an increasingly digital world.

But privacy advocates say the government has a poor track record with sensitive data, pointing to past leaks and surveillance controversies.

Civil liberties group Big Brother Watch has already warned that the proposal could 'normalise tracking from an early age', paving the way for more intrusive measures later in life.

Why It's Not Just a UK Debate

The UK isn't alone. Across Europe, digital ID programmes are expanding rapidly. Estonia and Denmark have rolled out national digital ID systems with strong support, while France and Germany have faced protests over similar moves.

For teens, the conversation is even more complicated. While some see it as a digital passport to adulthood, others fear it's a surveillance tool in disguise.

And with AI age verification already creeping into major platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the debate isn't going away any time soon.

What Happens Next

The digital ID proposal will be debated in Parliament later this month. If approved, the system could begin rolling out as early as next year, with schools likely to play a major role in enrolment.

Ministers say participation will be voluntary, at least at first — but critics fear it could quickly become a de facto requirement for teens to access basic services.