Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's high-profile divorce is still making waves in the entertainment world, even after they officially went their separate ways in September. Adding fuel to the fire, reports have surfaced hinting at a possible romantic connection between the 'Messed Up As Me' hitmaker and Maggie Baugh.

The 25-year-old guitarist is a rising star in the country music scene. Now she found herself at the center of tabloid gossip after touring with the Urban earlier this year. Reports suggest that the pair's strong onstage chemistry and frequent joint public appearances have quickly stirred rumors of a budding romance, with speculations intensifying after Kidman officially filed for divorce last month.

Rumors hit overdrive when a viral concert video circulated online, capturing the moment Urban supposedly tweaked the lyrics of his hit 'The Fighter,' which he had famously written for his ex-wife. In the clip, he appeared to change the words to reference his guitarist, singing, 'When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player.'

Alexandra Kay Speaks Out on Keith and Her Friend Maggie's Dating Rumors

Country singer Alexandra Kay has found herself in the headlines — not for her music, but for speaking out to defend her friend Maggie Baugh after rumors claimed she's dating Nicole Kidman's ex-husband, Keith Urban. She set the record straight through a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights.

Kay didn't hold back as she fiercely defended Baugh, labeling the dating rumors as 'absolutely not true.' To prove it, she disclosed that the guitarist is happily in a relationship. She also slammed the internet for twisting innocent friendships and turning them into scandalous headlines.

Calling Out Cruel Gossip: Kay Says It's Time to Stop the Speculation

The 'That's What Love Is' singer spoke candidly about the uproar that followed the dating speculation. She expressed frustration over how quickly fans and tabloids turned an innocent friendship into a scandal. She went on to say that both Urban and Baugh deserve privacy, adding that their personal lives should not be treated as public entertainment.

'Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say. They are like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I'm like, "She's a good friend of mine and I know that's absolutely not true,"' she told the magazine.

Kay added, 'I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy, and she has nothing to do with that whole (Nicole and Keith) relationship.'

Keith Urban Stays Tight-Lipped on Painful Split From Nicole Kidman

Neither Urban nor Baugh has publicly commented on the rumors, and most importantly, there is no solid evidence to suggest that they are indeed in a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Keith Urban has remained silent about his divorce from Nicole Kidman. Throughout the split, the country star chose to focus on filming his reality series The Road, staying out of the public drama. While some fans have praised him for keeping things private, others claim his silence has only fueled even more speculation.