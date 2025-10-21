A prominent congressman has sparked shockwaves by claiming aliens came to Earth thousands of years ago and may still be hiding in mysterious bases deep beneath our oceans!

Rep. Tim Burchett, an American politician who is the U.S. representative for Tennessee's 2nd congressional district, has long shown interest in unexplained aerial and underwater phenomena.

He recently disclosed that naval personnel have reported many encounters with unidentified crafts moving deep below the ocean at extraordinary speeds - far exceeding the typical power of any known submarine. The lawmaker suggested that these unidentified objects could be hidden bases under the sea.

Did the Navy Just Discover Alien Bases Underwater? Burchett Suggests They Exist

Burchett's revelations raised unsettling questions about what the US government really knows about the hidden areas of Earth's deep waters. Has the Navy stumbled upon alien bases under the ocean? He said there are eyewitness accounts from naval officers confirming mysterious crafts are moving deep below the surface, as per the report.

The congressman shared that a Navy officer had informed him about sightings of strange vessels deep in the water. His astounding statement was based on the remarkable number of UFO sightings set down in writing by the said American Navy officials, who said there were five or six bizarre underwater sites that extraterrestrial beings might be inhabiting in submerged bases off the United States' coastline. He added that the unidentified objects are the size of a football field, so it is definitely 'not a fish.'

'We have a very high-ranking member of the Navy telling me that we have sightings of these underwater crafts that they are chasing,' Burchett said in an interview with Tucker Carlson. 'The underwater crafts - they're chasing are doing hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we've got is something that does maybe just a little bit under 40 miles an hour.'

Finding More Evidence and Why It is Crucial to Reveal the Truth

Rep. Burchett, who serves on the House Oversight Committee examining reports of unidentified submerged objects (USOs), says the investigation has only led to more questions than answers. As findings continue to unfold, the committee is now turning its attention to one pressing possibility — whether secret alien bases could be concealed deep beneath the ocean's surface.

He also emphasized the need for further investigation into these phenomena and claims of eyewitnesses. He noted that occurrences like these are usually dismissed or covered up by the government, but he believes the public deserves to know the truth of what is out there.

Some experts are skeptical about the claims because there is no verifiable evidence linked to the supposed underwater alien bases. Thus, many are calling for government agencies to be transparent about their findings on aliens.

Even if only a few of these reports are true, the impact could be huge. From a security point of view, any craft moving hundreds of miles per hour underwater would be far more advanced than today's submarines and could create a major defense concern. As one retired admiral explained, these strange underwater sightings could become a 'real threat' to naval security.

Moreover, an unknown object or craft moving underwater would challenge what we currently know about physics, engineering, and how things work in the ocean. So far, there has been no official confirmation or solid proof shared with the public about these reported underwater UFO sightings. However, the story is still unfolding, and more details could come out in the weeks ahead.