An unexpected high-profile snub has reportedly taken place behind the glitz of Kris Jenner's star-studded birthday party.

Hosted at a lavish Beverly Hills estate owned by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, the guest list included A-list names from entertainment and technology, but no Elon Musk.

Sources familiar with the gathering insist his absence was 'not an oversight' but a deliberate decision tied to the long-running rivalry between the two billionaires.

Bezos Removed Rival Musk from Kris Jenner's Guest List

According to insider reports shared by Yahoo Entertainment, Musk's name was omitted in the party held at Bezos' £133 million ($165 million) property. 'Elon wasn't invited. Period'.

Supporters of the Tesla co-founder said it's unlikely that it was a simple scheduling issue.

However, the exclusion of Musk takes on added weight when viewed against the intense competition between him and Bezos.

The rivalry dates back to at least 2004, when the two met to discuss rocket-engine ambitions. Over the years, their competition has expanded from space travel, with Musk's SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin battling for contracts, launches, and pioneering missions. This eventually extended to satellites and global influence.

Experts believe that removing Musk from the event is a symbol of assertion of dominance.

With the Bond theme, Bezos was 007 for the night, and Elon is not even in the trailer. A guest from the party said, 'When Jeff Bezos is playing Bond, Elon Musk just found out he's not even in the sequel'. While that may sound playful, insiders believe it came with real intent to sideline Musk at a moment when both billionaires vie for prestige.

Billionaires in Hollywood Social Circle

For Bezos, reinforcing a curated social list aligns with his strategy of control and image management.

For Musk, however, analysts believe the tech mogul may need to recalibrate his own approach to elite events. So far, Musk has only been invited to White House and business parties. Missing Hollywood's persona of 'star' is a public relations headache.

More than social points, two high-profile figures with overlapping ambitions often clash over business tensions.

Timeline of Musk and Bezos' Rivalry

In a timeline reported by Business Insider, Musk and Bezos' 2004 interaction ended on a tense note. Musk later said that he did his best to give 'good advice' that Bezos largely ignored. The following years became a battleground for dominance for the two.

The feud started in 2013 when SpaceX sought exclusive access to NASA's Pad39A, resulting in a formal protest from Blue Origin. The following year, Blue Origin secured a patent for drone ships, which SpaceX challenged.

Between 2015 and 2016, Musk accused Blue Origin of poaching SpaceX talent with inflated salaries, noting his team set up an email filter for the words 'blue' and 'origin'.

Fast forward to 2020, NASA sought lunar-lander designs for a mission to return humans to the moon. Musk's SpaceX was chosen in 2021 for a £2.3 billion (≈ $2.9 billion) contract, provoking Blue Origin's protest.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

In 2021, Bezos flew aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard craft, which Musk criticised. The Tesla co-founder called it 'less impressive'. Between 2021-2022, Musk and Bezos swapped the title of world's richest person several times. But Musk tweeted a silver-medal emoji at Bezos and publicly taunted him.

🥈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

One of the latest was when Blue Origin filed complaints with the US Federal Aviation Administration, citing environmental concerns over SpaceX's Starship launches. Musk's response was 'Sue Origin'.

“Sue Origin” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2024

The feud saw Bezos usually finding himself receiving Musk's shady comments, to which he counters by using Blue Origin. While they were seen attending similar events, the two haven't extended olive branches to each other.