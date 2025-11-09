Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party turned heads across Beverly Hills — and not just for its A-list guest list. The lavish celebration, held at Jeff Bezos' $165 million estate, was so loud that police were called to the property twice in one night, according to multiple reports.

Police Respond to Noise Complaints

Sources told TMZ that officers were first dispatched to Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion on Saturday night after neighbors reported loud music and disturbances echoing through the hills. The party, which featured a live performance by Bruno Mars, reportedly sent the crowd into a frenzy, prompting complaints from nearby residents.

Police spoke with the event's security team and issued a warning regarding the volume. Under local ordinances, excessive noise after 10 p.m. is prohibited, and enforcement is common in residential zones like Beverly Hills.

Second Visit Over Street Obstruction

Later in the evening, officers returned to the property after discovering that large decorative hedges had been placed outside the estate, partially blocking the street. The faux greenery, used as part of the party's elaborate setup, reportedly lacked the necessary permits and had to be removed as guests exited the venue.

The obstructions caused concern for public safety and traffic flow, especially as dozens of high-profile attendees were leaving the event.

Star-Studded Guest List

Jenner's Bond-themed bash drew hundreds of Hollywood's biggest names. Among those spotted were Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Paris Hilton, and Snoop Dogg. Guests arrived dressed to the nines, embracing the glamorous theme with tuxedos, gowns, and dramatic accessories.

The event marked a milestone birthday for Jenner, who has long been known for her high-profile gatherings and close ties to entertainment royalty. The party's scale and spectacle were in keeping with her reputation — but the police presence added an unexpected twist to the evening.

Jay-Z, Oprah, Tyler Perry, Zuckerberg, Gates couple of the billionaires at that party. how do you even secure this kind of A-list party with that many high-profile celebs? I guess only Bezos’ mansion can pull that off. Kris Jenner 70th Bday party. pic.twitter.com/0rHS1pl2Ny — Sayid 🃏 (@SayidMet) November 9, 2025

Bruno Mars Performance Fuels Frenzy

The live set by Bruno Mars was reportedly the highlight of the night, with attendees dancing and cheering throughout the performance. Sources described the atmosphere as 'off the charts,' with music reverberating well beyond the estate's boundaries.

While the performance thrilled guests, it also contributed to the volume levels that triggered the initial complaint. Mars has not commented publicly on the event.

No Arrests, But Plenty of Buzz

Despite the police visits, no arrests were made and the party continued without further incident. The Beverly Hills Police Department has not issued an official statement, and representatives for Jenner and Bezos have declined to comment.

The incident has since gone viral, with social media users weighing in on the extravagance and disruption. For Jenner, the night was a celebration of seven decades — and a reminder that even in Beverly Hills, the party can get a little too loud.