Shoppers are already gearing up for Black Friday Deals 2025 as Amazon, PlayStation and several major brands confirm their participation in what is expected to be one of the longest and most competitive sales seasons yet.

Although retailers have not released full price lists, confirmed sale dates and categories signal that consumers can start preparing earlier than ever. With early-access promotions now becoming the norm, this year's event is shaping up to deliver significant deals across tech, fashion, beauty and home essentials.

Major Retailers Confirm Early Black Friday Sales

Black Friday 2025 officially falls on 28 November, but some of the biggest names in global retail have announced their sale windows well in advance.

Amazon has confirmed that its Black Friday Week will run from 20 November to 1 December, covering Cyber Monday within the same period. The online giant stated that shoppers can expect millions of deals across categories such as electronics, home, apparel and beauty.

PlayStation has also confirmed its participation, announcing a Black Friday sale beginning on 21 November across select regions. The gaming brand is expected to offer discounts on PS5 consoles, DualSense controllers, accessories and game bundles, based on its previous Black Friday rollout and the early announcement on its official channels.

Analysts note that gaming deals remain among the most anticipated categories every year, and PlayStation's confirmation provides early certainty for those looking to upgrade hardware or expand their game libraries.

Other well-known brands are indicating their involvement in the seasonal sale period. Beauty retailers like Lookfantastic have signalled that a broad range of skincare, haircare and fragrance products will be included in site-wide offers.

Fashion labels including Levi's and Nike have also confirmed that they will run seasonal promotions around the same time.

What Shoppers Can Expect From Black Friday Deals 2025

With sale windows now stretching across several days or even weeks, Black Friday Deals 2025 is expected to follow the trend of early releases and rolling discounts. Tech remains one of the highest-demand categories during the holiday shopping period, and consumers can expect significant markdowns on televisions, wireless headphones, smart home devices and laptops.

Based on early confirmations, Amazon will likely lead in tech deals, with reductions across both branded items and its own devices.

Beauty deals are also expected to be strong this year, with online retailers preparing bundle offers and multi-buy promotions. Fragrance sets, skincare kits and hair tools have historically performed well during Black Friday, and early indicators point to similar trends for 2025.

Fashion and athleisure brands are preparing seasonal discounts that may range between 20% and 50%, depending on the item category.

Early promotions from major labels suggest that outerwear, trainers and accessories could be among the first items to be discounted as retailers compete for early holiday shoppers.

How Consumers Can Prepare for Black Friday Deals 2025

Shoppers looking to maximise savings should monitor price changes in the weeks leading up to the sale period. Experts recommend tracking model numbers for electronics to confirm whether a product is genuinely discounted or simply part of a promotional bundle.

Consumers should also watch for early limited-stock offers, which can drop unexpectedly before the main event.

With confirmed retailer participation and extended sale periods, Black Friday Deals 2025 is set to deliver one of the most comprehensive shopping events of the year.