BLACKPINK fans are buzzing as the K-pop supergroup ushers in a new era with its 2026 comeback, though reactions remain divided. The group set the stage alight as Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé performed their highly anticipated single, 'JUMP', during the opening night of the Deadline World Tour, as reported by MSN.

The track's driving beats, addictive choreography and catchy chorus immediately drew loud cheers from BLINKs in packed arenas. The live performance also included a nod to the group's 2018 hit 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', with the line, 'Bet you're getting it now / Rock that DDU-DU DDU-DU now'. The opening night's setlist featured fan favourites including 'Kill This Love', 'Pink Venom', 'How You Like That' and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', alongside solo stages showcasing each member's unique talents.

Jisoo delivered a stirring performance of 'Earthquake', Rosé sang '3AM', Lisa brought her Rockstar persona to the stage, and Jennie closed with 'Mantra', ensuring each member commanded her moment in the spotlight. The performances highlighted their individual growth while maintaining the group's cohesive energy.

Netizens Divided Over Comeback Energy

Despite the excitement, reactions online were mixed. Many BLINKs praised the group's stage presence and choreography, while others questioned their stamina. One fan wrote, '1000/10. Come on now. They paved the way—of course they'd come back with a classic'. Another praised the intricate dance moves: 'CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW FUN BLACKPINK'S CHOREO FOR JUMP IS?'

However, some critics expressed concern over what they perceive as decreased energy. 'I love them but are they tired? Why has their performance quality dropped significantly over the last 2 years?' one user commented. Another bluntly wrote, 'I'm not even being a hater but this is TRASH'.

The mixed reception underlines the high expectations fans have for BLACKPINK, particularly as the group moves from a period focused on solo projects to full-group activities.

Hints of a Full-Group Comeback

Amid the fan debates, the group has been teasing upcoming projects. During a recent live broadcast, Lisa told fans, 'There's something for you guys coming, but I won't say anything because you know I hate spoilers'.

According to inMusic, YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK's third studio album is in the final stages of production, set for early 2026. This will mark the group's first full-length release since 'Born Pink' (2022), which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

During the 'Deadline' World Tour, fans around the world were treated to a sneak preview of 'JUMP', giving a taste of BLACKPINK's next era. Fans are eagerly counting down the days, sharing excitement, theories, and fan art across social media platforms, speculating about BLACKPINK's upcoming music and performances.

Jisoo confirmed that a new music video has already been filmed, while all four members (Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé) worked closely with production teams throughout October and November to ensure the visuals and music maintain the group's trademark high standards.

With the 'Deadline' World Tour concluding on Jan. 26 in Hong Kong, anticipation continues to grow for BLACKPINK's next chapter. Despite some critiques, the combination of electrifying live performances, tight choreography, and a loyal global fanbase positions the group for a triumphant 2026 comeback.