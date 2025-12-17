New Zealand-born singer and songwriter Rosé, better known as BLACKPINK Rosé, is back in the headlines this week for an event she wasn't even part of. A promotional event meant to celebrate the global K-pop star instead became a nexus of negativity and the breeding ground for online backlash, when an incident involving a Chinese influencer caused confusion and anger among fans.

Chinese influencer Daisy became the centre of controversy after appearing at the closing event of BLACKPINK member Rosé's official pop-up store in Qingdao, China. According to Malaysian entertainment outlet Hype, Daisy was invited earlier this month by organisers to attend the final day of the pop-up, which focused on selling official merchandise and offering themed photo zones tied directly to Rosé. The event was designed to highlight Rosé's branding, music, and image – and so fans ask, what did Daisy have to do with it?

Confusion Over Event Presentation

The situation escalated when the event host reportedly introduced Daisy in a manner that made her appear to be the central figure of the gathering. Fans present at the venue and viewers online said the introduction blurred the distinction between the influencer and the artist the pop-up was meant to represent. This moment caused discomfort amongst the fans, with criticism suggesting the spotlight had shifted away from Rosé.

Videos and photos from the event quickly circulated across social media platforms. The footage showed Daisy posing for photos with fans, signing Rosé's official merchandise, and wearing outfits that closely resembled Rosé's signature fashion. Some fans said that, taken together, these details could mislead casual observers into believing she was connected to Rosé in an official or representative role.

Fan Reactions and Online Commentary

Online reactions were swift and largely negative. Some fans described the situation as misleading, while others said it was disrespectful to both Rosé and her fanbase. Comments ranged from dismissive to critical, including remarks such as 'Rosé but made in China,' 'They bootlegged Rosé,' and 'Not Rosé but Losé,' reflecting frustration among the fans.

Others focused on the confusing culture of imitation, questioning why an influencer would adopt another celebrity's appearance so closely.

Daisy is facing BLINK backlash after Rosé’s Chengdu pop-up! Invited as a one-day manager, she drew outrage for signing merch with a Rosé-like signature and being framed like an idol during fan interactions. Daisy apologized, but fans are still upset 😡 pic.twitter.com/BkXzLzbocl — JENNIELY (@jenniely_kpop) December 15, 2025

Daisy Responds to Allegation

As criticism grew online, Daisy then addressed the controversy through her personal social media accounts. She said she felt compelled to explain her involvement after seeing the public reaction unfold online. 'I attended the event at the invitation of the shopping mall, and everything was carried out according to plans discussed in advance with the organisers,' she stated.

Daisy also clarified that her participation was not financially motivated. 'I did not receive any financial compensation, and my intention was never to impersonate or replace Rosé,' she said. According to her statement, her actions were meant to support promotion of Rosé and the pop-up store rather than redirect attention.

In her response, Daisy acknowledged that fans' concerns were valid and centred on maintaining Rosé as the focus of the event. 'I understand that Rosé and her fans should remain at the centre of such events,' she said. She added that if her presence appeared inappropriate, she would reflect on it and act more cautiously in the future.

Event Context and Aftermath

The pop-up store itself remained focused on official BLACKPINK and Rosé merchandise, with themed displays designed to attract fans. There has been no indication that merchandise sales or the pop-up's operation were halted due to the controversy. However, the incident continues to circulate online.

As of now, there have been no reports of formal action taken against Daisy by organisers or rights holders. The backlash has remained largely confined to online discourse rather than official complaints or legal steps. However, no statements have been issued indicating that Rosé or her management team were directly involved in Daisy's invitation or activities at the event.