BLACKPINK's Rosé has added a major accolade to her already historic year, Variety's Global Hitmaker of the Year, making her the first K-pop female solo artist to receive the honour from a leading US media outlet.

The award recognises her global impact through her debut studio album rosie and her worldwide chart-topper APT. with Bruno Mars, a track that has dominated digital charts and earned three major Grammy nominations for 2026:

Record of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

At the Hitmakers ceremony, Rosé thanked collaborators including Bruno Mars and her team at The Black Label, reflecting on a year she described as 'explosive,' transformative and creatively fulfilling.

#Rosé accepts the Global Hitmaker of the Year award at this year's Variety Hitmakers event. pic.twitter.com/ZJ9RcceEjS — Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2025

Rosé Confirms a Solo Tour Is Coming 'Soon' — But Only When She's Ready

While celebrating her Grammy nominations during an intimate event at the GRAMMY Museum, Rosé confirmed that she will tour — but only when the vision is complete.

In a conversation with fans, Rosé tells them she is 'waiting for the perfect moment,' adding that she wants to begin touring only when she feels she has 'everything to give.'

ROSÉ on solo tour plans — the word “soon” sticks out. pic.twitter.com/OdW89N27AJ — Lucas Widman (@lucaswidman) December 5, 2025

This single statement has fuelled online speculation and renewed fan theories that a tour announcement could arrive as early as 2026, following the group's worldwide DEADLINE tour.

How Rosé's Solo Album 'rosie' Redefined Her Artistry

Rosé's first full-length solo album, rosie, released in December 2024, has become a defining milestone in her evolution as an artist — and a key reason her momentum continues into 2025. While best known as one-quarter of BLACKPINK, Rosé has used rosie to step out from the group's polished, high-impact persona and into a space of intimate storytelling, self-reflection, and emotional candour rarely seen in mainstream K-pop.

Across 12 tracks, Rosé crafted what the GRAMMYs described as 'an introspective masterpiece', steering the album's entire creative direction and writing. Unlike BLACKPINK's signature high-gloss confidence, rosie leans into vulnerability: quiet synths, stripped-back production and lyrically raw confessions about heartbreak, loneliness and personal growth.

The girl group's main vocalist also showcases her artistic range in this album. While songs such as call it the end embrace soft piano-driven melodies, others like the Bruno Mars collaboration APT. cut through with a bold, addictive pop energy — a contrast that highlights her versatility. The album rosie revolves around Rosé's self-discovery, as she establishes her identity, aspirations, and the way she wants to be perceived beyond the confines of BLACKPINK.

The album ultimately marked the beginning of a more vulnerable, self-driven era that continues to shape expectations for her upcoming solo work, including the tour fans are eagerly anticipating.

Her Solo Performances Are Already Expanding

While Rosé has not embarked on a full solo tour yet, she has performed standalone solo stages in major venues worldwide.

She recently showcased On The Ground, Gone, APT., and Toxic Till The End during BLACKPINK's Deadline World Tour, where her individual performances often went viral for their emotional delivery and stage presence.

Additionally, her Spotlight: Rosé show at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles offered fans a rare, intimate glimpse into her artistry, featuring live renditions, discussions about her songwriting, and reflections on her creative evolution.

Fans now eagerly await concrete announcements regarding dates, venues, and global stops for her highly anticipated solo tour.

With her solo album's sweeping success, industry-defining awards, historic Grammy nominations, and a rapidly expanding artistic identity, Rosé is poised for her biggest chapter yet. Her global impact continues to grow, and her openness about touring 'soon' has amplified expectations for Blinks and K-Pop fans worldwide.

If 2025 marked her breakthrough as a global hitmaker, 2026 may well be the year she steps onto her first solo stage — ushering in a powerful new era in her career.