In a stunning escalation of a high-profile family rift, Cruz Beckham claims his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, blocked their parents, Sir David and Victoria Beckham, and himself on Instagram, triggering intense public speculation about the future of one of Britain's most celebrated families.

On 21 December 2025, 20-year-old Cruz Beckham took to his official Instagram Stories to challenge widely circulated reports that Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had unfollowed their eldest son, Brooklyn. Cruz posted a screenshot of a headline about the alleged unfollowing, accompanied by a blunt message denying it. 'NOT TRUE," he wrote. 'My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I.'

Social Media Fallout Signals Deepening Rift

Cruz's intervention followed widespread attention on changes to the Beckhams' mutual follow lists on Instagram, where neither Sir David nor Victoria Beckham currently appear among accounts followed by Brooklyn. At the same time, Brooklyn's wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, does not follow Sir David or Victoria on the platform, nor are they following her.

Instagram does not notify users when they are blocked, and blocking automatically removes both parties from each other's followers and following lists. This means that what appears as an 'unfollow' may be caused by a block. Cruz's statement insisted that Sir David and Victoria did not actively sever online ties but were instead prevented from accessing Brooklyn's account.

The online fallout has turned private family tensions into a public spectacle, with fans and commentators analysing every shift in digital connections as evidence of the state of familial relations.

History of Estrangement and Missed Milestones

The family discord predates the Instagram episode by several years, with sources tracing notable points of tension back to around Brooklyn's marriage to Nicola Peltz in April 2022. Initial reports suggested disagreements over wedding details, including Nicola's choice of attire.

In 2025, the rift became more visible when Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend Sir David's 50th birthday celebrations in London, an absence that sparked speculation about their relationship with his parents. Similarly, the Beckhams were not present at the vow renewal ceremony held by Brooklyn and Nicola in New York in August 2025. Sir David and Victoria reportedly learned about it through the media.

Brooklyn's absence from other family engagements, including major sporting celebrations connected with his father's involvement in Inter Miami's MLS Cup victory, has further fuelled rumours of an ongoing divide. Multiple outlets have characterised the situation as a significant estrangement, with insider accounts describing a breakdown in communication between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckhams.

Divergent Narratives and Public Posturing

Brooklyn Beckham himself has publicly addressed speculation about the family feud, emphasising the strength of his relationship with Nicola and expressing a desire for privacy. In May 2025, he shared a video on Instagram that highlighted his love and commitment to his wife, captioned in part with sentiments about choosing her and celebrating their life together, even as rumours of familial tension swirled.

That post came on the same day that Cruz shared a family photograph on his own Instagram Stories, in which he expressed love and gratitude for his parents and siblings, underlining the contrasting ways family members have publicly engaged with the issue.

A Family Fractured

At its core, the Beckham family saga speaks to universal themes of familial loyalty, conflict, and the challenges of maintaining relationships under the glare of public scrutiny. The intersection of private emotion and public performance is heightened by the fact that every post, follow, and unfollow becomes a source of interpretation in a global theatre of celebrity.

For Sir David and Victoria Beckham, whose long marriage and family image have long been part of their public persona, the current tensions represent a painful departure from the narrative of unity that once defined them. For Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, asserting autonomy and defining their own life path appears to have carried personal costs in terms of familial connection.

Cruz Beckham's choice to publicly refute rumours and clarify the technical mechanics of the Instagram situation suggests a determination to control the narrative and protect his parents from misrepresentation, even as he navigates his own place within the fractured family dynamic.

The blocking incident, whatever its precise origins, underscores a profound shift in what was once regarded as one of celebrity culture's most cohesive families. As Christmas approaches, the prospects of reconciliation remain uncertain.