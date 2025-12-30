Scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen has opened up by giving a frank account of how she entered an extensive depression following the historic Blue Origin all-female April spaceflight, which revealed the emotional cost of the hype surrounding the successful mission and the backlash that followed it.

Blue Origin conducted its inaugural space flight in April with prominent women like Katy Perry; journalist Gayle King; philanthropist and wife of Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez; filmmaker Kerianne Flynn; aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe; and Nguyen, a bioastronautics researcher born in Vietnam from refugee survivors, and was making a historic milestone as the first Vietnamese woman in space, a feat that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the US-Vietnam war.

The mission was seen by most people as a breakthrough for women and minorities in space exploration, with the focus on the possibility of space as a venue of diplomacy and international solidarity.

Nevertheless, it was also highly criticised, particularly for its high prices for privatised space travel and for controversy over its priorities in other societal problems.

Nguyen's Mental Health Struggle and Public Backlash

Although the mission was symbolic, Nguyen was disappointed by the subsequent wave of online backlash. She had stated that she felt overwhelmed by what she referred to as billions of 'hostile impressions, a mental assault which her mind was not ready to handle.'

'I felt like collateral damage, my moment of justice mutilated,' she posted on Instagram.

The continued coverage and commentary of social media, which was perpetually misogynistic and dismissive, plunged her into severe depression.

Nguyen narrated that she could not get out of her home in Texas a week after the flight, in grief and desperation. Another month later, she had difficulty speaking, tears streaming down her face, after receiving an invitation from a senior Blue Origin employee.

She was also feeling betrayed, which added to her emotional state; she felt that her professional success and personal aspirations were pushed to the backseat by misogyny and aggression.

The Silver Linings of Project

'It's been 8 months since then, and I'm glad that the fog of grief has started to lift,' she said. 'Vietnam saved me. My friends who continually checked in on me saved me. The love of my community saved me. You all saved me,' Nguyen added.

Although the impact was overwhelming, Nguyen did not ignore the good points that emerged from the experience. She pointed out that her scientific contributions to the study of women's health and her support for exploring space through human space missions had attracted attention, furthering her objectives to use science as a diplomatic instrument.

She remarked that the mission brought awareness to her breast cancer research and the need for representation and resilience.

Space Offered a Space

Nguyen has recorded her emotional development in her personal journal and reported how her depression had reduced, and noted that she is thankful for the support she got. She pointed out that her experience underscored the value of kind, self-compassionate attitudes even in the face of harassment and negativity.

'In my moments of deep grief this year, I reached back out to a familiar place, to her - my survivor self - who found the strength to fight. How horrible that I needed to deploy that skill once again,' Nguyen stated.

Nguyen is determined in her advocacy work as she continues her journey, focusing on mercy and resistance. Her experience shows the need to support mental health despite society, and the role of celebrating a common cause and personal strengths.

'It is the greatest gift this holiday season that I can feel the fog lifting,' she wrote.