Sometimes, just the act of trying to get things done can take up all of our time. However, those who are highly productive often don't look busy at all because they have formulated a plan and prioritized everything they need to get done. Here, Bolli Blas and Kelsey Kaplan share four ways to bypass simply being busy and prioritize the tasks that you need to get done.

1.Be realistic.

Bolli Blas explains that if we set too many tasks for ourself within a limited time, they will never be completed because the time we allotted for them is unrealistic, and it places undue pressure on us to achieve too much in too little time. Kelsey Kaplan advises looking back at similar tasks you have completed and mapping out exactly how long they took to complete. Even if you were unhappy with the length of time that similar projects took to finish, examining the process you went through to achieve them will give you a realistic view of the timeframe you should aim for.

2.Make lists.

According to Kelsey Kaplan, we often tend to overlook the time we lose achieving the more mundane tasks of our daily life. For example, if you don't factor in the time it takes for you to have lunch or return emails, then you will suddenly find that what looked like free time has disappeared into thin air. To combat this, Bolli Blas advises making detailed lists of everything you need to achieve in a day ahead of time.

3.Set goals.

Bolli Blas shares that people who find themselves always busy but not achieving anything often haven't set out clear goals for themselves. Goal setting is essential for understanding precisely what you need to prioritize and what can wait. Once you know the exact destination you are trying to reach, you can map out exactly how long it is going to take to get there. Kelsey Kaplan believes that setting clear and realistic goals is one of the first things anyone trying to maximize their time should do.

4.Be flexible.

Kelsey Kaplan explains that while setting out a clear timeframe is important for prioritizing tasks, putting pressure on yourself to rigidly stick to it is not a good idea. Believing that you must complete a task by an exact time can leave you feeling panicked and unable to properly formulate a plan to keep you moving forward. It is for this reason that Bolli Blas shares being flexible is an integral part of being able to prioritize tasks.

In our constantly connected and fast-paced world, it's easy to feel as though you are always busy. However, Bolli Blas and Kelsey Kaplan believe that with a few simple steps, you can learn how to prioritize your tasks and maximize your time.