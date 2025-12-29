Ahmed Al-Ahmed, the Syrian-Australian shop owner now celebrated worldwide as the Bondi Beach hero, has spoken about the terrifying split-second decision that led him to disarm an attacker during the deadly events of 14 December.

Al-Ahmed has been widely praised for his bravery after confronting one of the gunmen involved in Australia's deadliest mass shooting since 1996, an act that authorities and witnesses say helped prevent further loss of life.

Speaking in a revealing interview with CBS News, Al-Ahmed said his only focus in that moment was stopping the violence from continuing.

'My Target Was Just to Take the Gun'

'My target was just to take the gun from him, and to stop him from killing a human being's life and not killing innocent people,' he said. 'I know I saved lots, but I feel sorry for the lost.'

Dramatic footage of the incident later went viral, showing Al-Ahmed leaping from behind a parked vehicle before tackling one of the assailants. In the chaos, he managed to wrestle the rifle from the gunman, though he was injured in the struggle.

Recalling the confrontation, Al-Ahmed described acting on instinct rather than fear.

'I jumped in his back, hit him. I hold him with my right hand and start saying a word ... to warn him, "drop your gun, stop doing what you're doing",' he said.

He added that the emotional weight of the moment drove his actions as much as courage.

'Emotionally, I'm doing something ... I don't want to see people killed in front of me, I don't want to hear his gun, I don't want to see people screaming and begging ... That's my soul asking me to do that,' he said.

Al-Ahmed's account has deepened public understanding of the harrowing incident, with many hailing his actions as a rare act of selfless bravery amid one of Australia's darkest days.

Ahmed al Ahmed, the man hailed as a hero for tackling one of the gunmen behind an antisemitic attack on Australia's Bondi Beach is speaking out for the first time.@amcoren's exclusive interview tomorrow on @CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/9CRbZDmLe8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 29, 2025

How Australians Celebrate His Courage

Al‑Ahmed's bravery has garnered significant recognition. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commended his bravery, writing on X: 'You are an Australian hero. You put yourself at risk to save others ... In the worst of times, we see the best of Australians ... On behalf of every Australian, I say thank you.'

Local leaders, including New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, shared these views, calling him a 'real-life hero' whose actions saved many lives.

In a remarkable display of solidarity, an online fundraiser for Al-Ahmed swiftly garnered over A$2.5 million (£1.2 million) from hundreds of contributors. Communities and public figures have come together to honour his quick decision-making and courageous actions.

Who Is Ahmed Al‑Ahmed?

Al‑Ahmed, 43, is a Syrian-Australian Muslim and the owner of a small fruit business located in Sydney. He left Syria in the mid-2000s and has since made a life for himself in Australia with his wife and children. Relatives have portrayed him as both honourable and courageous, yet he has stressed that his actions were driven by instinct rather than a sense of heroism.

'Everything in my heart, in my brain, everything, it's worked just to manage to save the peoples' life,' he said, reflecting on his motivations. His family has been a steadfast source of support throughout his recovery from the injuries he incurred while disarming the gunman.

As Australia navigates the aftermath of the tragic events, Al‑Ahmed's story stands out as a beacon of bravery and kindness. His strong will to keep innocent people safe in dangerous situations is a powerful reminder of how much one person can change things in a disaster.

Sydney Bondi Beach



Unarmed. Outnumbered. Zero hesitation.



He knew he could die , yet he jumped in to save strangers.

That’s not bravery, that’s pure HEROISM.



Balls of steel. Humanity at its best.

Aussies are built different 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5QY7lyfTT — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) December 14, 2025

What Happened at Bondi Beach?

An attack occurred on 14 December 2025 during a Hanukkah celebration, intended for the Jewish community in Sydney. In a shocking incident, a father and son duo, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram, opened fire in a bustling area close to Bondi Beach. Authorities responded swiftly and Sajid lost his life at the scene, while Naveed was taken into custody.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 40 injured, marking one of Australia's deadliest mass shootings in decades. Officials have labelled the assault as motivated by antisemitism and extremist beliefs, sparking a nationwide discussion on measures for counter-terrorism and ensuring community safety.