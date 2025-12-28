Weeks before the deadly Bondi Beach attack on 14 December, authorities reportedly ignored a confidential security warning that said there was a high risk of terrorism at a Jewish Hanukkah party on Sydney's famous coastline.

A document created by Community Security Group New South Wales (CSG NSW) on 26 November has indicated a significant risk of violent antisemitism and lone-actor extremist attacks at the Chanukah by the Sea festival.

Concerns were raised regarding Islamic extremism, referencing the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation's (ASIO) 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, which identified Sunni violent extremism as an urgent threat.

Reports from ABC News and Jewish community media indicate that a leaked report warned that recent acts of vilification and hostility towards the Jewish community in New South Wales could attract potential attackers, especially during prominent public events.

NSW police have refused to disclose whether the document was received or what measures were implemented, referencing the ongoing critical incident investigation and coronial inquest.

A representative for the state's police minister claimed that the minister had no knowledge of any particular request for increased security, raising further enquiries regarding the response prior to the attack.

Police Decision Under Scrutiny

Amid increasing public attention, Premier Chris Minns confirmed that the Jewish security group had alerted police three weeks prior to the attack, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It has been confirmed that a minimum of three officers were on the scene at the Bondi Beach event when two gunmen opened fire, killing 15 individuals and leaving many others injured.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has chosen not to comment on risk assessments in public, emphasising that operational details are integral to ongoing investigations. 'We base our policing response on the threat that exists at the time,' he said in a prior press conference, defending regular patrols at Bondi.

The state government is now weighing potential changes, including the option of arming private security groups and utilising military resources to ensure the safety of Jewish events, despite previous official hesitations.

New policing strategies, including the deployment of long-arm firearms for officers during significant public events, have been confirmed for New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney.

Social Media Outcry

The leaked warnings and the perceived lack of action from authorities have ignited a significant backlash on social media. X users are particularly drawing attention to the gap between intelligence and police response. Some individuals raised concerns about the decision not to relocate the event indoors or to enhance security measures.

One Jewish advocacy account wrote: 'This was not an intelligence failure. It was a failure to act.' Another user posted: 'Police apparently didn't beef up security enough.'

The recent online backlash highlights a significant level of frustration and anxiety, especially among Jewish communities. It also emphasises the increased scrutiny faced by NSW Police and government authorities following one of Australia's most devastating terrorist attacks.

Begs the question: Why did they go ahead or not move the event indoors or organize more of their own security.



Begs the question: Why did they go ahead or not move the event indoors or organize more of their own security.

The Bondi Beach Attack

On December 14, 2025, a tragic incident unfolded at Bondi Beach during a Chanukah festival. Two men, equipped with firearms and improvised explosive devices, unleashed gunfire on the gathered crowds. It resulted in 15 fatalities and at least 40 injuries.

The incident has been formally designated as a terrorist attack driven by significant ideological factors, including antisemitism and connections to Islamic State ideology.

Police and court documents reveal that the assailants, father Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, had carefully planned the attack for several months, which included engaging in firearms training. Authorities claim that the individuals possessed improvised explosive devices that did not activate.

Sajid died at the scene while Naveed survived and is now facing several serious allegations, including murder and terrorism-related crimes.