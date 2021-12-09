British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been slammed amid reports that Christmas parties were held at Downing Street last year even though Queen Elizabeth II had to sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral in April due to strict coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It comes as the 57-year-old announced at the start of PMQs that he has ordered an investigation into claims that his office had broken lockdown rules in December last year by hosting Christmas festivities. The PM added that he is "furious" and apologises "unreservedly" for the offence caused by his then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton for making jokes about the gathering at a mock press conference as seen in leaked footage.

However, he insisted that "there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken," and asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case "to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible," as per Mail Online.

Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer was not satisfied by the PM's response, and suggested that he has proved with his actions that he lacks the "moral authority" to lead the country as unlike the Queen, he couldn't set an example for the public. The Labour leader said that the monarch had shown "leadership" and "sacrifice" when she sat alone in one entire row of St George's Chapel as she mourned the death of her husband of 73 years.

"Leadership. Sacrifice. That is what gives leaders the moral authority to lead," Starmer said, before asking Johnson if he believes that he still holds the position to "ask the British people to stick to the rules" when his premiership itself has become involved in a party row. He added that the premier "must understand the damage he has done to his credibility in enforcing the rules now and in the future."

The PM hit back at Starmer saying that he has "done nothing but play politics" throughout the pandemic, "to try to muddy the waters, to confuse the public and to cause needless confusion about the guidance." He said, "The public have not been so confused and they have not been fooled and they have got on with implementing the guidance and they have got on in particular with showing great commitment to the health of this country by going forward to get vaccinated."

In retaliation, Starmer dubbed the PM's response "desperate" adding that "even his own side can see it."