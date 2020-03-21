The NBA suspended all games since March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have COVID-19. Since then, many other players tested positive in six more teams. Marcus Smart is the first Boston Celtics player to announce that subsequent testing showed he also has the coronavirus.

Smart's test came back on March 20, five days after the test. So far, he is the only Celtic to publicly announce that he has the virus, the league allows players who tested positive to remain anonymous. Two Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive, but the team did not disclose their identities.

According to Marcus Smart's own Twitter Page, He is asymptomatic and he feels great. He is on self-quarantine since the day of the test, and since he tested positive, he will continue to be in self-quarantine for at least 14 more days.

Smart is the 14th NBA player who tested positive for the virus. Last Thursday, NBA superstar Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets also tested positive. The NBA is not surprised that even their superstars are susceptible to the coronavirus. It brings back memories of the league-wide testing that happened back in 1990 during the HIV outbreak when one of their superstars. Earvin "Magic" Johnson, tested positive.

Smart is calling on the young generation of America to take the virus seriously and have the self-discipline to avoid crowds. He advocates that the virus can be beaten by "just being apart for a while."

The NBA suspended games 10 days ago, and the suspension can last at least 20 days more. There is a suggestion from the commissioner that if the hiatus is longer than expected and the 2019-2020 season ends without a champion, there is a possibility that some players can do an "All-Star" type game for charity. Proceeds will be donated to help combat the virus.

To date, there are no plans to restart the league in the near future. Only 8 of the 30 NBA teams have completed their testing, and none of the players that tested positive have been retested to check for recovery. The lack of testing kits is also affecting the league and the NBA will continue to support government efforts to curb the disease.