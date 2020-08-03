Getting a Botox may not just be for cosmetic purposes but it could also benefit the mental health of the patient as it could help ease depression symptoms.

A new study published Thursday in the Scientific Reports journal indicated that those who receive botulinum toxin, more popularly called Botox, for certain conditions, showed less depression compared to other patients diagnosed with the same set of conditions but did not receive the injection.

Dr Ruben Abagyan, one of the lead researchers and a professor at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, stated that clinicians were able to observe for many years how botox injected to patients primarily for cosmetic reasons seemed to have also helped reduce depression.

Based on the research conducted by Abagyan and his team, they found that easing the frown lines in the area of the forehead intervenes in a feedback loop which seems to influence negative emotions. However, it was discovered that it does not matter where the formula will be injected.

A news release by the University of California revealed that the researchers from Skaggs School of Pharmacy used the database of the Adverse Effect Reporting System of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to analyse the side effects of botox as reported by almost 40,000 patients who received the injection for a host of reasons.

The Botox injections were delivered on various sites. Some patients received it on the forehead, while others had theirs on their limbs or necks.

Using a mathematical algorithm, researchers looked for the statistical differences between those patients who did not receive Botox and those who did for a similar issue. Thereafter, they found that Botox users were less depressed at a rate of 40 to 88 percent.

Dr Tigran Makunts, another researcher working with Agbayan, and also from the Skaggs School of Pharmacy, expressed his excitement over the study since it supports new treatment "to affect mood and fight depression," which is among the dangerous mental illnesses. What's more, the study was based on broad large-scale statistical data instead of only a "limited-scale observations."

The researchers also noted that more research is necessary to fully determine how Botox can potentially treat depression. The data used for the study was from a subgroup of Botox users who reported side effects. They did not include data from those who were already taking antidepressants.