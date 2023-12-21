Elon Musk has gotten embroiled in a Twitter feud yet again, and this time it is with Brazil's First Lady Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva.

The war of words began after the first lady's account was hacked on December 11. The hackers posted several messages, including insults against Janja and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a Twitter post, she accused Musk of not taking responsibility for the "crimes" that are committed on the platform. She also accused the company, which is now known as X, of not taking quick action when her account got hacked earlier this week.

"He minimizes a serious event that doesn't just affect me, but thousands of women on his platform every day," she said in a statement. Janja has also threatened to take legal action against X, stating that the company has been too slow to take any action in the matter.

Meanwhile, Musk has said that X is not to blame. "It is not clear how someone guessing her email password is our responsibility," he wrote in a Twitter post. In response to Musk's comments, Janja said that the reply was "symptomatic" of Musk.

"I didn't say it's X's responsibility for someone to 'guess' my account password, but it should be the platform's responsibility to act as quickly as possible when crimes are committed within it," she said in the statement.

Not the first time:

This is not the first time that Musk has been involved in a Twitter feud with someone. He never shies away from speaking his mind. Last year, he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a duel.

"I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," he tweeted. And added that "Stakes are Ukraine".

In another tweet posted in Russian, Musk asked Putin if he agreed to the fight and tagged Kremlin's official English-language Twitter account in the tweet.

When his followers asked him if he had thought the challenge through, he wrote that he was absolutely serious about it. "If Putin could so easily humiliate the West, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," added Musk.

Musk has been infamous for his tweets, which have even landed him in trouble in the past. He once tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo." The tweet then wiped $14 billion off that company's value.

He had once tweeted that he would sell "almost all physical possessions" and commit to "own no house," ever.

Musk recently offered $1 billion to Wikipedia if it changes its name to "Dickipedia". Aside from this, the Tesla chief has previously accused the platform of having "non-trivial left-wing bias".

Musk, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), made the weird proposal with a condition attached. He said that Wikipedia will have to maintain the new name for a year if they want the money.

"I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia," Musk wrote in the post on X, adding that it would be in the "interests of accuracy".

This, of course, did not go down well with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. In an interview with CNBC, he explained why he ignores Twitter owner Elon Musk's classless digs at the free online encyclopaedia.

"I mean, he's had a war of words with me, I just ignore him. So I didn't really respond to that," he told CNBC.

Musk's offer came after Wales slammed Musk for censoring tweets from critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, had come under fire for reportedly censoring the Twitter accounts of opponents of the Turkish government earlier this year. Turkey held its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. Musk was accused of censoring the tweets a day before the country's highly contested presidential election.