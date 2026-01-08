A resurfaced celebrity encounter has reignited online criticism of Vanessa Hudgens, after content creator Bretman Rock publicly explained why he holds a long-standing dislike for the actress.

The issue came to light during an episode of the Sweet or Savory Podcast in 2025, hosted by AJ Rafael and Alyssa Navarro. During the discussion, Rafael asked Bretman Rock to name his most disappointing celebrity encounter. Bretman initially referred only to 'VH', before directly naming Vanessa Hudgens.

The Moment That Sparked It All

Bretman explained that the incident occurred during a pre-pandemic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Both were attending as guests of the same vegan gummy vitamin brand, which required invitees to collect their tickets in advance.

According to Bretman, he arrived to collect his ticket and saw Hudgens speaking with the brand's chief executive officer, whom he already knew. He said he attempted to get the executive's attention by waving. Bretman stated that Hudgens noticed him and appeared to avoid the interaction.

'I was trying to get his attention and waving, not at her, and she looks at me and tries to hide,' he said. Bretman added, 'First of all, I'm not saying hi to you. I was always Team Sharpay.'

Sharpay Reference And Public Remarks

The Sharpay comment referenced the long-running pop culture rivalry between High School Musical characters Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens). Bretman continued by questioning Hudgens' public image and her relationship with her heritage. 'Girl, you're not above me, I'm not under you,' he said. 'I'm Filipino b***h and you can't even like your own people?'

He also claimed Hudgens asked her companion to stand in front of her, blocking his view. Bretman stated that both were attending Coachella under similar arrangements and passes, adding that he had never been a fan of the actress.

Previous Incidents Fuel Criticism

This was not the first time Bretman publicly referenced Hudgens. In August 2023, he criticised her during a visit to Palawan, pointing out her difficulty pronouncing the province's name. The remark surfaced after Hudgens was announced as a Philippine tourism ambassador.

Later that same year, Bretman also appeared to mock Hudgens at the US premiere of A Very Good Girl by acting like he didn't recognise her. These moments resurfaced online following the podcast episode.

Hudgens' Filipino Heritage And Philippines Visit

Hudgens' mother, Gina Guangco-Hudgens, is from the Philippines and immigrated to the United States at age 25. Hudgens has spoken publicly about her mother's experience, telling Glamour in 2021, 'As an immigrant, coming into the States and not knowing anyone, I can't even imagine how difficult that is.'

In March 2023, it was reported that Hudgens would film a travel documentary titled The Awakening in Manila and Palawan. The project focuses on Hudgens and her mother reconnecting with their roots.

Online Reaction And Tourism Ambassador Controversy

Hudgens' visit received mixed reactions online. Some Filipino users questioned the timing of her interest in her heritage, with one post stating that it felt recent and clout-driven. Others criticised her for misspelling 'Philippines' in an early Instagram caption, which was later edited.

Further backlash followed after Hudgens received the Philippine Global Tourism Ambassador award from President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, with people questioning her qualifications for the role. Several posts suggested that other Filipino-American figures, including Bretman Rock, were more closely connected to Filipino culture.

Public Response Following Bretman's Comments

Following the podcast episode, online reactions were divided. Some users expressed full support for Bretman, citing his reputation as an unproblematic figure. 'Automatically on his side. Bretman barely gets into drama and is unproblematic for the most part.' and 'bretman rock is the most genuine influencer i've ever seen.. so if he doesn't like someone, i don't like em too' were only a few of the comments left on the video.

Others questioned whether the encounter had been misunderstood or overstated, saying 'maybe that's a misunderstanding', 'oh wow that's it?' and 'Still waiting for the part she did something wrong or was mean.'