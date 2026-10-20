Brett Goldstein, best known for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, is making headlines over reports that he is casually dating Jennifer Lopez. The pair starred together in the 2026 Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, sparking speculation that their on-screen chemistry had turned into a real-life relationship.

According to a new report, a source claims that Lopez and Goldstein are seeing each other casually. The report follows a recent Los Angeles outing and comes months after the actors denied dating. Neither has publicly confirmed a change in their relationship status.

Are Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez Dating?

Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, were reportedly spotted arriving at and leaving a talent manager's party in Los Angeles on 16 October. They reportedly travelled in the same car, although they entered the event separately.

A source cited by the publication described their relationship as casual, adding that the pair share an interest in going out to restaurants and parties. The sighting has renewed interest in the actors' connection, but the report rests on an unnamed source.

Why Did Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez Spark Dating Rumours?

The rumours gained attention after the pair worked together on Office Romance, a Netflix romantic comedy released in 2026. Goldstein wrote the film and starred opposite Lopez, whose character was developed with the singer and actor in mind.

Their on-screen partnership prompted questions about whether their chemistry extended beyond the production. In March 2025, the pair were also spotted attending the Broadway show Oh, Mary! together, before filming for Office Romance began the following month.

Lopez later praised Goldstein's kissing skills during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, describing him as the best kisser. Her comment added fuel to the speculation, although it was not confirmation of a romantic relationship.

The pair subsequently addressed the rumours during an interview on NBC's Today while promoting their film. When host Savannah Guthrie asked whether they were dating in real life, Lopez replied, 'Not dating.' Goldstein was quick to agree, saying, 'Correct'.

That earlier denial provides important context for the latest report, which suggests their relationship may have developed since then but offers no public confirmation from either actor.

Who Has Brett Goldstein Dated?

Goldstein is notably private about his personal life, and relatively little is publicly known about his dating history. His best-known reported relationship was with actress and comedian Beth Rylance. Goldstein acknowledged Rylance during his acceptance speech at the 2021 Emmy Awards, when he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso.

Rylance also publicly referred to Goldstein as her boyfriend at the time. The exact timeline of their relationship and when it ended has not been firmly established in public accounts.

Goldstein's relationship with Rylance is among the few publicly documented details of his romantic life. His private approach to relationships means there is limited reliable information about his dating history before the recent speculation involving Lopez.

What Is Brett Goldstein's Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Now?

Goldstein and Lopez have been linked by fresh dating rumours following their recent Los Angeles outing. While the unnamed source describes the relationship as casual, neither actor has publicly addressed the latest report. For now, however, the reported romance remains unconfirmed, leaving their current relationship status an open question.