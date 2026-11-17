Bridgewater Associates, founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, sold millions of shares of Mag 7 stocks in Q3. According to the latest 13F-HR filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the hedge fund considerably reduced its stakes in Amazon, NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

Known for its risk parity, 'Pure Alpha', and 'All Weather' investment strategies, the hedge fund has been aggressively reshaping its holdings amid dynamic market conditions.

Bridgewater Associates was shaped by Dalio's strategies around risk parity to balance risks across asset classes, 'Pure Alpha' to attain maximum return-to-risk ratios via active management, and the 'All Weather' investments for consistent returns regardless of the economic landscape.

The hedge fund's latest filing shows a substantial change in its investment strategy, with SanDisk emerging as one of its notable bets. The position increased by 20,959%, bringing Bridgewater's reported holding to 66,756 shares, valued at around $116.1 million at the end of Q3.

Bridgewater Trims Stake in AI Leaders

Among the major tech-stock reductions was Nvidia. Bridgewater cut its NVIDIA position by nearly 1.2 million shares, or approximately 30.5%, leaving it with over 2.6 million shares worth $613.9 million.

The fund also reduced its Alphabet Class A holdings by 861,943 shares, or around 65.2%, to 460,233 shares valued at $158.4 million.

Its Amazon position fell by 1,054,725 shares or 52.1%. Bridgewater held 970,756 Amazon shares worth $241.9 million at the end of Q3, compared with 2,025,481 shares in the previous quarter.

Microsoft was another major position that was trimmed during the period. The hedge fund reduced its stake by 490,635 shares, or 68.9%, leaving it with 221,261 shares valued at $113.5 million.

However, the portfolio changes were not uniformly negative for Big Tech. Bridgewater increased its Meta Platforms position by 109,921 shares, doubling its holding to 220,004 shares. The stake was valued at $159.5 million at the end of September. The fund also initiated a small position in Tesla, holding 7,220 shares worth approximately $2.56 million.

SanDisk Becomes a Major New Portfolio Bet

SanDisk was among Bridgewater's most significant additions during the quarter. The substantial stake increase reflects a shift from a relatively small previous holding to a much larger investment in the memory and data-storage company.

Bridgewater also increased several other semiconductor and technology-related positions.

It added 120,453 shares of Micron Technology, taking its holding to 237,119 shares, worth approximately $252.6 million. Bridgewater also increased its Applied Materials position by 271,953 shares to 563,379 shares, valued at $288.1 million.

Other trades included the purchase of 715,649 Qualcomm shares, now holding a total of 878,115 shares worth $161.6 million. Another notable addition was AppLovin, where Bridgewater increased its position by 536,438 shares or 366% to 683,040 shares, valued at $198.4 million.

Bridgewater's Reported Portfolio Falls to $22.99B

Bridgewater's Q3 filing showed a reported portfolio of approximately $22.99 billion across 974 positions, compared with $24.38 billion across 997 positions in Q2.

Its largest reported holding remained the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, although the fund reduced that position by 1,916,991 shares to 3,403,317 shares, worth $2.6 billion.

It also cut its iShares Core S&P 500 ETF position by 1,494,233 shares, leaving 1,508,053 shares valued at approximately $1.15 billion.

The portfolio changes represent a notable reallocation across equities, with reductions in several major technology companies alongside increased exposure to semiconductor manufacturers and other businesses.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.