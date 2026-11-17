Iran has developed scientific and technological capabilities so advanced that a nuclear bomb looks like 'a joke' by comparison, the son of assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has claimed, offering a glimpse into how Tehran views the role of scientific expertise in its military deterrence.

Hamed Fakhrizadeh made the remarks at a student gathering at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran on Sunday, 15th November, recounting a conversation he said he once had with his father about whether Iran possessed an atomic bomb. His account was reported by Iran's Tasnim News Agency and subsequently circulated by other Iranian media outlets.

According to Hamed, his father responded: 'My son, we have reached a level of knowledge compared to which a nuclear bomb is a joke.'

Beyond the Nuclear Bomb: A Different Kind of Deterrence

Hamed said his father's thinking extended well beyond nuclear weapons. 'The flow of science and knowledge' was what mattered, he said, arguing that the deterrent provided by scientists with such expertise went 'far beyond the deterrence of an atomic bomb.'

Hamed also recalled his father predicting that future conflicts would not necessarily be fought with nuclear weapons.

The remarks offered an insight into the broader ambitions of Iran's Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research, known by its Persian acronym SPND. Hamed said the organisation's work was not confined to nuclear research but also covered fields like biology, lasers, and other emerging technologies.

He further claimed that nuclear-related research was defensive in nature, focused on how Iran could respond if it were ever subjected to a nuclear attack.

Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh?

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was one of Iran's most prominent nuclear scientists and a senior figure in its defence establishment. He was killed on 27th November 2020 near Absard, east of Tehran, in an assassination that dealt a significant blow to Iran's scientific and military leadership.

Iran blamed Israel for the killing, which Iranian officials said involved a remotely operated weapon. Israel has never officially acknowledged responsibility.

Fakhrizadeh's significance extended beyond his scientific credentials. Western intelligence agencies and international nuclear experts had associated him with Iran's past efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

A 2018 presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly identified Fakhrizadeh as a central figure in that effort. Iran, meanwhile, rejected claims that its nuclear programme was intended to produce weapons.

Iran's Nuclear Capabilities Remain Under Scrutiny

Hamed's comments come as international concerns about Iran's nuclear programme remain unresolved, particularly over the country's uranium stockpile and the extent of its nuclear expertise.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that it cannot fully account for Iran's previously declared stocks of enriched uranium or verify the status of several nuclear facilities following US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

In a report published this month, the agency expressed particular concern over the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant, which it has not been able to inspect. It also said it had lost continuity of knowledge about Iran's previously declared inventories of uranium enriched to up to 60% uranium-235.

That distinction is important. Uranium enriched to 60% is highly enriched and considerably closer to weapons-grade material, generally around 90%, but it is not itself proof that a nuclear weapon exists.

A Congressional Research Service assessment published in October similarly said the status of Iran's nuclear programme remained unclear following successive attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. The report noted that the extent of the damage to Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons could not be established with certainty.