Trump Media & Technology faces a 30 November deadline to repay up to $1 billion (£751 million) in convertible debt as its stock hovers near an all-time low, according to Benzinga. Falling Bitcoin prices have also reduced the value of the media company's cryptocurrency holdings, adding pressure ahead of the potential repayment.

The company sold the debt last year to finance its Bitcoin accumulation. Lenders aimed to convert their notes into shares at $34.72 (£26.24), but the subsequent stock decline has left that conversion price well above the shares' trading level described by Benzinga.

Why Trump Media Faces a 30 November Debt Deadline

A redemption of up to $1 billion would strain the finances of President Donald Trump's media company. Benzinga stated that Trump Media has ruled out selling shares to repay the debt, potentially requiring it to part with some of its cryptocurrency holdings.

That leaves the company facing pressure from both sides of its investment strategy. Its shares have fallen, making conversion less attractive to lenders, while the company's Bitcoin holdings have also lost value.

Benzinga put Trump Media's holdings at 15,649 coins, valued at $1 billion. The article does not establish whether the company will redeem the full amount of debt or how much cryptocurrency it might sell.

Falling Bitcoin Values Add Pressure to Trump Media

Bitcoin declined from an October peak of $87,300 to $66,000 (£65,973.93 to £49,877.20), according to Benzinga. Its analysis warned that further losses were possible as US Treasury yields rise and the Crypto Fear and Greed Index falls.

Those price movements complicate the repayment picture. Selling cryptocurrency could provide funds, but it would also reduce the company's holdings following the decline in Bitcoin's price from its October peak.

The dates require caution. Benzinga's article does not identify the year of the 30 November deadline or the October Bitcoin peak. Its reference to debt sold last year also lacks a publication date against which readers can place that transaction.

Political and Product Risks For Trump Media

Benzinga also identified potential political scrutiny. It stated that Democrats had retaken the House of Representatives and the Senate and predicted that they were likely to investigate the company.

One issue it highlighted was Trump Media's decision to launch a service giving high-frequency traders earlier access to Trump's posts than other users receive. The article does not confirm that an investigation has begun or include a response addressing that possibility.

There are pressures on the company's core product, too. SimilarWeb data cited by Benzinga indicated that website traffic fell 22% in October compared with the preceding month.

Benzinga suggested that advertising traffic could continue declining, particularly given a fall in Trump's approval rating. It provided neither an approval-rating figure nor evidence establishing that declining approval caused the website traffic reduction.

Technical Signals Weigh on Trump Media Stock

Benzinga's technical analysis described DJT shares as being in a steep sell-off near their all-time low. The stock had fallen below $6.80 (£5.14), identified as its June low, and below the 50-day exponential moving average and the Supertrend indicator.

The analysis identified a risk of further losses towards $3 (£2.27) as the debt deadline approached. That level was presented as a possible downside target, rather than an established outcome or a confirmed future share price.