Intel is facing a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit accusing the chipmaker of concealing worsening PC sales, excess inventory, and manufacturing constraints before raising $23 billion from investors — weeks before its shares suffered their biggest one-day decline in decades, wiping approximately $140 billion off its market value.

The lawsuit, filed on 13th November in federal court in San Jose, California, alleged that Intel and two senior executives misled investors about the severity of the company's business problems between 23rd July and 29th October.

The plaintiffs argued that mounting weakness in the PC market was already damaging revenue and margins, while management continued to promote the company's growth prospects amid the artificial intelligence boom.

Led by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, a Michigan pension fund, the proposed class action names Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner as defendants. It seeks unspecified damages for investors who purchased Intel shares during the alleged class period.

Understating Faltering PC Demand

At the centre of the lawsuit is the allegation that Intel understated the damage caused by weakening PC demand and an accumulation of unsold computers at original equipment manufacturers and distribution partners.

According to the complaint, rising PC component prices made computers more expensive, leaving Intel's partners struggling to sell existing inventory to consumers. That, in turn, reduced demand for Intel's processors and weakened its ability to offset lower sales volumes through higher prices.

The plaintiffs also allege that Intel's Client Computing and Physical AI Group suffered a substantially greater deterioration than investors were told, with revenue falling by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially and margins coming under pressure.

The complaint further argues that growth associated with AI infrastructure and data centre construction was insufficient to offset the damage from the PC slowdown. Manufacturing constraints involving semiconductor substrates also allegedly prevented Intel from ramping up server processor production to capitalise fully on stronger demand. However, note that these claims have not been proven in court.

The $23B Share Sale Under Scrutiny

The timing of Intel's August fundraising is another central element of the proposed lawsuit.

On 12th August, Intel completed a public share offering at $95 per share, issuing approximately 242 million shares and generating $23 billion in gross proceeds. The company reported receiving $22.6 billion after offering expenses and underwriting costs, according to its regulatory filings.

The plaintiffs argued that Intel had an incentive to downplay deteriorating business conditions while seeking fresh capital, particularly because the offering took place during the third quarter, which they described as disastrous.

Intel said the proceeds would support general corporate purposes, including investment and working capital. Investors must understand that the lawsuit does not establish that the share offering was unlawful or that Intel knowingly misrepresented its financial position.

Intel's Earnings Exposed the Scale of the Slowdown

Intel's 29th October earnings announcement provided the immediate financial context for the allegations.

The company reported Q3 revenue of $16.5 billion, up 21% year over year. However, its client computing business generated $8.1 billion, down 5% from the same period a year earlier. By comparison, its Data Center and AI division recorded $7.3 billion in revenue, representing 78% annual growth.

CFO Zinsner acknowledged that the PC slowdown could continue through at least H1 2027. While CEO Tan separately cited manufacturing supply shortages and an unprecedented memory crunch, saying the company needed to address the challenges urgently.

The following day, 30th October, Intel shares plunged 28.6%, erasing approximately $140 billion in market value. The decline followed the disappointing outlook and concerns about the company's ability to meet demand for its processors.

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