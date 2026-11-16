Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that America's mounting federal debt and persistent budget deficits are putting the US economy at risk of a financial crisis, comparing years of excessive borrowing to plaque accumulating in arteries. He believes the country could face an economic 'heart attack' unless policymakers rein in government spending and bring the budget deficit under control.

'We are very exposed to a heart attack,' Dalio said in a recent interview with Money Rehab. The Bridgewater Associates founder argued that growing debt-servicing costs are gradually squeezing the resources available for other economic priorities, leaving the country increasingly vulnerable.

'It's like plaque,' he said, explaining how rising interest payments consume money that could otherwise support government services, investment, and economic growth. Dalio believes the US needs to reduce its budget deficit to 3% of gross domestic product, compared with approximately 6.5% under current conditions.

Dalio's Views Coincide With Shocking Official Figures

According to the Government Accountability Office's (GAO) latest report, total federal debt reached $40.2 trillion in fiscal 2026, which is a 105% increase from $19.6 trillion a decade earlier.

Federal debt increased by $2.5 trillion during fiscal 2026 alone, including a $2.1 trillion increase in debt held by the public. The government recorded a $2 trillion budget deficit, up from approximately $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2025, as spending continued to exceed tax revenues.

Growing debt levels are also making government borrowing increasingly expensive. Interest costs on publicly held federal debt nearly tripled over five fiscal years, rising from approximately $392 billion in 2021 to $1.1 trillion in 2026.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) painted a similarly concerning picture in its 9th November Monthly Budget Review. The federal deficit reached 6.2% of GDP in fiscal 2026, considerably above the 50-year average of 3.8%. The agency's February 2026 outlook projected that debt held by the public would climb to 120% of GDP by 2036, while annual net interest costs would more than double from $1 trillion in 2026 to $2.1 trillion in 2036.

Why Dalio Is Turning to Gold

Dalio warned that the government has limited options if investors become increasingly reluctant to finance America's borrowing.

'Either interest rates have to go up and constrict the demand...or the Federal Reserve has to come in and print money and buy all this debt, which is inflationary,' he said.

Both scenarios could undermine Americans' purchasing power, either through higher borrowing costs across the economy or inflation eroding the value of savings. 'You don't increase wealth by printing money. You just lessen the value of money,' Dalio added.

Against this backdrop, he sees gold as an important portfolio diversifier, particularly during periods of excessive borrowing, currency uncertainty, and financial instability.

'When there's too much debt, and there are big problems, gold is an effective diversifier,' he said, adding that investors should consider holding the precious metal as part of a diversified portfolio.

Dalio suggested that investors with traditional portfolios could consider allocating approximately 10% to 15% to gold to help diversify against adverse economic conditions.

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