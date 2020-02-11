The third confirmed novel coronavirus patient in the United Kingdom has been dubbed a "super-spreader." 53-year-old Steve Walsh supposedly got infected in Singapore, and then proceeded to infect at least 11 other people. After being diagnosed with the virus, Walsh has reportedly recovered from the infection. He remains in quarantine at Guy's Hospital in London. Apart from the 11 confirmed patients infected by Walsh, there is a chance more people who came in contact with him might have been infected.

The assistant cub scout leader at the 3rd Hove St. Leonards Scout Group had gone to Singapore for a conference. The conference was organised by Servomex, the British gas analytics company that Walsh works for. After his stay in Singapore, Walsh flew to Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve in France.

Walsh spent the holiday at a friend's chalet where he infected 11 people. Of the 11 infected patients, five are being treated in the UK, while the other six are under treatment in France and Spain.

Walsh then took an EasyJet flight from Geneva to London. Over the next few days, Walsh went to The Grenadier in Hove for a drink, and to a church hall for a yoga session. Anyone who came within a two-meter range for more than 15 minutes of Walsh since his trip to Singapore might have been infected.

The father-of-two was informed about the novel coronavirus contamination at the conference. Walsh called National Health Service 111 to inform them about his exposure to the virus. With flu symptoms, Walsh proceeded to admit himself to a hospital in Brighton. He was rushed to quarantine in London where he tested positive.

According to The Mirror, Walsh has recovered from the viral infection. However, it is unknown how long he will remain in quarantine.

While Walsh's family and five staff members of The Grenadier are under self-isolation, it is unknown if others have been infected by the super-spreader. After communicating with Public Health England, the pub has remained open. A spokesperson from the pub confirmed that PHE gave them the green signal to continue service.

PHE is trying to track those who had been in prolonged contact with Walsh.