A 36-year-old British mother died in the Bahamas after trying to rescue her two sons from a powerful current during a family snorkelling trip near Bimini, police have said.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the woman was snorkelling with her husband and children near Bimini on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, when the boys were swept away. She was also caught in the current while trying to reach them.

The family had been visiting North Bimini as part of a cruise, according to Bahamian broadcaster ZNS. Police said the incident occurred near the southern point of the island, where the family encountered strong currents.

A water taxi crew subsequently rescued the family from the sea, but efforts to save the mother were unsuccessful.

Mother Swept Away as Water Taxi Crew Fights Rough Seas

Preliminary information from the Royal Bahamas Police Force indicated that a strong current swept both children away while the family was snorkelling. Their mother attempted to rescue them but was also carried away by the water, according to a police spokesperson quoted by The Telegraph.

The woman was later pulled from the sea and transported to the North Bimini Ferry Dock, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was reportedly administered. She was subsequently taken to a nearby clinic for further medical attention.

Linty Stuart, owner of L&A Water Taxi, told ZNS that he captained the vessel involved in rescuing the family. According to his account, which was also reported by PEOPLE, the crew managed to bring both boys to safety, although large waves made attempts to rescue their mother more difficult.

'It happened, really really fast. I'm still in shock too,' Stuart told ZNS, describing the emergency and the challenging conditions faced by his crew.

Jason Saunders, the vessel's first mate, also described the rescue in an interview with ZNS. 'It's scary. We tried ... It's sad,' he said, according to an account reproduced by PEOPLE.

ZNS reported that the two children were present while attempts were made to resuscitate their mother. Although Stuart said the boys had been rescued safely, authorities have not publicly disclosed whether they required medical treatment following the incident.

The woman's husband was also reportedly part of the snorkelling group. However, the available reports have not provided further information about his condition following the rescue.

Police Probe Death of British Holidaymaker

Officers at Alice Town Police Station received a report of an unresponsive woman at the North Bimini Ferry Dock shortly after 10am local time on 20 October. According to The Tribune, the woman had already been transported to a nearby clinic by the time officers arrived.

Medical personnel continued efforts to save her life, but a local doctor subsequently pronounced her dead. Police confirmed that the woman had been brought to the ferry dock following the incident near the southern point of Bimini.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play in connection with her death. However, an autopsy is being arranged to establish the exact medical cause of death, which has not yet been conclusively determined in the available official reports.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that British officials were providing consular assistance to the woman's family. In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson expressed condolences and said the department was in contact with local authorities.

The woman's identity has not been publicly disclosed in the reporting reviewed. Authorities have also not released further information about the children's condition or whether they received medical attention following their rescue.

Bimini Waters Linked to Earlier Snorkelling Deaths

The woman's death follows several other fatal incidents in Bimini's waters in recent years. According to The Tribune, three people drowned in separate incidents during a single week in February 2025.

Those incidents included an 85-year-old snorkeller who became unresponsive near Ocean Cay, a 46-year-old man whose jet ski overturned and a 70-year-old woman who was found motionless while swimming at Paradise Beach.

Another incident occurred in May 2026, when a 69-year-old American tourist died after becoming unresponsive during a snorkelling excursion approximately four nautical miles south of South Bimini.

Police said the American tourist was found floating motionless in the water before being brought aboard the excursion vessel. Passengers who identified themselves as medical doctors administered CPR as the boat returned to shore, but he was later pronounced dead at a local clinic.

The earlier incidents involved different circumstances, and authorities have not established any connection between those deaths and the British mother's fatal rescue attempt.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the latest incident, with the results of the planned autopsy expected to help determine the cause of death.