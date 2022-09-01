A British man, who had travelled to Ukraine to offer his services as a medic, has been killed while volunteering in the country, according to his family.

The man, identified as Craig Mackintosh, hailed from Thetford in Norfolk and died on August 24 "in the line of duty," his sister Lorna Mackintosh said in a social media post.

The incident came to light after his sister set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to bring her brother's body back from Ukraine. "Our brother bravely volunteered to go to [Ukraine] as a medic to help save lives in this war-torn country," wrote the sister.

"This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home," she added. The family needed about £4,000 to bring Mackintosh's body home, and the page has already exceeded its target.

The 48-year-old landscape gardener was killed by Russian troops while out on patrol near the city of Kharkiv. He had earlier served in the Territorial Army and wanted to become a full-time soldier. He is survived by two daughters and two stepdaughters.

Read more Former British soldier dies fighting Russian forces in Ukraine

"It had always been his dream to serve in the armed forces, and watching the conflict unfold and seeing the devastation, he decided he wanted to go out to help people," added his sister.

He first left for Ukraine on March 24 this year, returning to the UK in April. He again went to Ukraine in August.

A report in Metro UK claimed that Mackintosh was hit in the neck while trying to help an injured friend. His friend George Dyson described him as a man "who fought with great honour." Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has said that it is supporting the family and is in contact with the local authorities.

Thousands of Russian and Ukrainian troops have lost their lives since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. It has been six months since the invasion, but the war does not seem to be coming to an end anytime soon.