A British woman, who travelled abroad for budget cosmetic dentistry, regretted her decision as she was left with a collapsing nose, constant infection and daily pain.

Leanne Abeyance, 41, from Telford in Shropshire, underwent what is widely known as Turkey Teeth surgery in 2024, hoping to replace her veneers at a lower cost.

Instead, the procedure triggered severe complications that later made it difficult for her to breathe and caused parts of her face to deteriorate.

Her case has since drawn attention as health officials continue to warn about the risks linked to overseas cosmetic treatment.

Abeyance's Turkey Teeth Incident

Abeyance travelled to Antalya, Turkey, in April 2024 for dental work after being quoted about £50,000 for similar treatment in the UK. She said she paid £3,000 in cash to a dental clinic abroad, having previously had veneers fitted in Turkey without significant issues.

When you can’t sleep because the pain is too much!!! Got ice lolly’s trying to get the throbbing to ease! On my TikTok earlier I had a lovely lady msg me, she has had implants and bridges in...

The procedure involved removing her veneers, placing four dental implants, and performing a sinus lift and bone graft to support them. According to Abeyance, she was told these steps were necessary before the surgery began.

Despite being given a local anaesthetic, she said the procedure was excruciating. Abeyance recalled feeling every part of the surgery, later describing how her face was left badly bruised and swollen.

Thank god the reaction has gone down!! Luckily it’s not from the glue or the prosthesis! Just doing far too much and running on empty! Having a prosthetic nose will NOT impact on the infection as...

She said she could not eat or sleep for two days afterwards and was fitted with temporary teeth. Although she was expected to return four months later for permanent implants, she said fear stopped her from going back.

Horror Began as Her Face Melted

Problems escalated soon after Abeyance returned to the UK. She developed breathing difficulties and was treated for sinusitis, but antibiotics failed to improve her condition.

**** For those moaning saying stay off social media, leave it alone etc etc, my face is going to take months to heal! Yes it swells up etc, I’ve been posting my journey from the start so I’m sorry...

'Every day I wake up and I can't breathe through my nose,' she said.

A private dentist later carried out an X-ray, which showed the implants were piercing into her nasal cavity. The temporary teeth were removed and replaced with dentures, but the infection continued to spread.

Abeyance was eventually referred to the Ear, Nose and Throat unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Unfortunately, doctors told her the implants could not be removed at that stage because her face was too infected.

She later said her septum collapsed and parts of the tissue in her nose died due to infection, a process known as necrosis.

'The implants are holding my face together, but it is all infected,' said Abeyance.

Who Is Leanne Abeyance?

Leanne Abeyance is a UK-based DJ and music producer who lives in Telford. She is a mother of two and often references her daughters when sharing updates about her health.

Before the procedure, she said she was confident and outgoing, describing herself as the 'life and soul of the party.' Since then, she has lived with constant pain, recurring infections and breathing problems.

Abeyance has warned others about the risks associated with Turkey Teeth surgery.

Leanne Abeyance Got a New Nose

On 17 December 2025, Abeyance revealed she had received a temporary prosthetic nose. Via her official GoFundMe page, she explained that it is a removable cover rather than reconstructive surgery and does not affect the tissue underneath.

So kind of Tina Burford❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

'So today I have my new nose,' she wrote, adding that full reconstruction is not expected for at least 12 months. Abeyance said the prosthetic has helped restore some confidence, but the road ahead remains long.

She told supporters that specialists estimate her ongoing treatment could cost around £100,000 over the next three years, including further implant removal and facial reconstruction.

Abeyance has continued to thank donors for helping her begin what she described as the start of her recovery.