What was intended to be a moment of spiritual connection on the quiet streets of East London quickly descended into chaos when a pastor was robbed mid-sermon, with the entire incident broadcasting live to his followers.

Isaac Anderson was deep into a morning prayer session on Hoe Street, Walthamstow, when he became the latest victim of the capital's mobile phone theft epidemic. The brazen snatch occurred at 6.30 am, capturing not just the theft itself, but the bumbling panic of the criminals who failed to realise the camera was still rolling.

Thieves Panic on Camera After Realising They Are Live

Anderson, a Ghanaian national, had been preaching for approximately 17 minutes when two cyclists clad in balaclavas spotted him on the pavement. Unbeknownst to the pastor, the pair circled back, stalking him from behind as he continued his address to his online congregation. In a moment of high drama that went unnoticed by the victim until it was too late, a passing bus driver frantically beeped their horn in a desperate attempt to warn him of the approaching danger.

Moments later, one of the riders accelerated past and snatched the iPhone 16 Pro Max directly from Mr Anderson's hand. However, the criminals' triumph was short-lived. As they sped away, the device continued to stream to Facebook Live, capturing their frantic conversation as they realised their mistake. One thief, dressed in a black jumper and beanie, was heard shouting in panic: 'Hey JP, he's on Tiktok. He's on TikTok live bro... No fam. How do I end it? It's on Facebook.' His accomplice, clearly rattled, responded, 'Oh s***,' before attempting to cover his face as the video feed finally cut out.

Pastor Issues Stark Warning About London's Street Safety

The incident has left Anderson shaken and urging the public to remain vigilant. Speaking out after the ordeal, he lamented the loss of his personal data and the sheer brazenness of the attack. 'All of the sudden, someone from behind on a bike just came and snatched my phone from my hands [an] iPhone 16 pro max. It's not easy. All my information was on it,' he explained in a subsequent video.

He issued a passionate plea to others navigating the city streets, warning that danger often lurks in plain sight. 'You have to be very careful when you're going through your daily activities. Be careful about your phones and your important stuff - be careful, be careful, be careful,' he stated. 'Thieves, burglars and robbers are everywhere. This is London... you don't know the people that are around you that will come and hurt you.'

His followers have since rallied around him, with one supporter commenting on Facebook, 'Sorry Apostle may God give you more strength and protect you.'

London's 'Industrial-Scale' Phone Theft Crisis Explored

This robbery is far from an isolated event; it is symptomatic of a much broader crisis gripping the UK capital. Recent data indicates that mobile phone snatchings in London have tripled over the last four years, with criminal gangs utilising high-powered e-bikes to target unsuspecting pedestrians with terrifying speed and precision. In 2024 alone, more than 70,000 phones were stolen on London's streets, accounting for the vast majority of the estimated 100,000 thefts recorded across the entire UK.

The financial impact is staggering, with experts estimating that phone snatching could cost consumers up to £70 million ($89 million) annually. These stolen devices rarely stay in the country; they are often funnelled into a sophisticated black market 'supply chain,' eventually resurfacing in countries such as China and Nigeria where they are stripped for parts or resold.

Police Crackdown on E-Bike Gangs Terrorising Tourists

In response to what has been termed an 'industrial-scale' crime wave, the Metropolitan Police have intensified their efforts to reclaim the streets. The force has deployed plain-clothed officers to known 'hotspot' areas, particularly around tourism meccas like Westminster and the West End, where visitors are frequent targets.

To combat the speed of the thieves, officers are now utilising their own high-powered e-bikes to give chase, alongside police helicopters to track suspects from the skies before ground units can detain them. Despite these efforts, incidents like the one captured on Anderson's stream highlight the ongoing challenge detailed in daily reports.