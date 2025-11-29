A British father lost his life in a tragic jetski accident while vacationing in Dubai with his family. Ali Watson, his wife Charlotte LeScott, and their newborn baby Soulie had recently relocated to the capital of the United Arab Emirates in search of better opportunities and a better life.

What began as an ordinary day ended in grief and disbelief, as his family discovered that their once-hopeful dad would never return. The devastation rippled through relatives, friends, and a community struggling to come to terms with.

@charllescott The most heartbreaking situation is waking up one day living a normal life and going to bed with everything falling apart 💔💔 #heartbreak #deathtok #griefjourney ♬ DIM - Yves

British Dad Suffers Blunt Force Trauma to the Chest

According to reports, Ali, who had previously ridden jet-skis, decided to ride one during their recent trip to the beach. His wife and daughter watched as he sped off into the ocean.

But just minutes into his ride, Ali's jet-ski collided with another. The woman riding the other jet-ski managed to jump into the water after noticing that they were both travelling at high speed. As for Ali, he did not manage to jump out of the, so he was thrown into the air and into the water face-down.

The strong impact of his fall caused blunt force trauma to his chest, which was later confirmed as his cause of death. Reports revealed that Ali did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his accident.

British Dad's Wife Thought Husband Would Survive

What makes the accident even more harrowing was the fact that Watson just recorded a video of himself and his wife smothering their newborn baby with kisses. The small family was obviously having a wonderful time on their holiday. They did not have any idea that this would be the last video that they would ever take together.

'Even when I saw the crash, I didn't think the worst. I thought I thought he'd have a broken leg. Death doesn't go through your mind. When my friend said "Char you need to sit down" - I knew what she was going to say. I just felt my whole world had collapsed. I just remember screaming at the top of my lungs,' LeScott recounted.

The grieving wife also shared another layer of tragedy to her family's already heartbreaking story. She said that after her husband died, she learned that he had cancelled a life insurance policy, which prevented her from receiving any financial support.

She said she didn't want to ask for financial help from anyone because she was ashamed to ask.

'I was embarrassed to ask family. I didn't want to say, 'Can you help me financially?' You don't want to think about paying the bills. I didn't take ownership of my finances. Be aware of it for yourself. Don't just rely on him,' she said.

Support Pours In

Following the tragedy, support for LeScott and her daughter poured in on social media.

'I will never forget your story. Your partner is the reason I have life insurance today as this is unimaginable and can happen to anyone. Sending the biggest hug,' one person wrote.

'I remember you posting this day and my heart shattered for you all. You are so brave,' another person wrote.

Others said that jet-skis are so dangerous and only professionals should ride them. While a popular holiday activity, jet-skis are powerful watercraft that can reach high speeds, and accidents can result in serious injury or death. Experts advise riders to always wear a life jacket, maintain a safe distance from other watercraft, and never operate them under the influence of alcohol.