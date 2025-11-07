The Denver Broncos continued their remarkable run on Thursday night, grinding out a 10–7 win against the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to another standout defensive performance.

Despite offensive inconsistencies, Denver's resilience on defence proved the difference, lifting their record to 8–2 and strengthening their grip on the AFC West lead, according to Reuters.

Defence Dominates Again

The Broncos' defence proved decisive once again. As Reuters reported, Denver racked up six sacks and limited Las Vegas to just 188 total yards.

A crucial blocked punt by safety JL Skinner set up a 32-yard field goal by Wil Lutz in the third quarter, which ultimately stood as the game-winning score.

Live coverage by CBS Sports noted that the defence 'kept the Raiders virtually in check from start to finish,' helping Denver extend its winning streak despite another sluggish night from the offence.

A fan analysis on Mile High Report observed that while offensive inconsistency remains a concern, the defensive unit 'has given the team a foundation to build on.'

The piece credited defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for crafting an aggressive but disciplined scheme that forced the Raiders into long third-down situations throughout the night.

Offensive Struggles Persist

Denver's offensive woes, however, were again on full display. As Reuters detailed, rookie quarterback Bo Nix completed 16 of 28 passes for 150 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Although he added 77 yards on the ground, the Broncos mustered only 220 total yards and converted few of their possessions into scoring opportunities.

The Mile High Report blog noted that the offence has 'been inconsistent, especially early in games,' urging a simpler, more run-focused game plan.

As one analysis quoted by Yahoo Sports pointed out, 'the Broncos' offence has generally struggled to get a fast start,' forcing the defence to bail them out time and again.

Team Grit and Growing Frustration

For Denver's defenders, the night was another opportunity to showcase grit and unity. Players like Nik Bonitto, Justin Simmons, and Ji'Ayir Brown delivered key stops in the final minutes to preserve the win.

Teammates hailed special-teams hero JL Skinner's blocked punt as emblematic of the team's 'grind-it-out' identity.

After the game, Nix acknowledged the imbalance between the two sides of the ball, telling CBS Sports: 'They keep winning games for us, and they keep giving us the ball back. At some point, we've got to return the favour.'

Fans at Empower Field reflected the same mix of appreciation and impatience. They cheered every defensive stop but grew restless with short-yardage runs and stalled drives.

One long-time season-ticket holder told Mile High Report, 'Just beat them down with simple concepts—run the ball!'

Looking Ahead: Tougher Tests Await

With the win, Denver became the first team this season to reach eight victories, according to Reuters. However, their upcoming schedule grows more challenging with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

As CBS Sports noted, 'the schedule ticks up in difficulty,' and analysts agree that Denver's championship hopes depend on developing a more reliable offensive rhythm.

As one fan quipped in a post-game discussion, 'The defence keeps winning for us, it's time the offence starts returning the favour.'

For now, the Broncos' defence continues to carry the torch, but the offence must soon deliver if their momentum is to last.