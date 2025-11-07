Imagine queuing up for the iPhone 9 in 2017, only to find Apple had skipped right over it. That's exactly what happened when the groundbreaking iPhone X—pronounced 'ten'—arrived to celebrate the iPhone's tenth anniversary.

The move felt audacious, deliberately designed to underscore that this was no mere iterative update; it was a revolution, complete with an all-screen design and Face ID.

Now, just ten years on from that momentous launch, it appears Apple is preparing to pull the exact same power move for its next major milestone, the 20th anniversary, by allegedly bypassing the iPhone 19 entirely.

The industry rumour mill is spinning fast, suggesting that following the iPhone 18 lineup next year, Apple's 2027 anniversary model will jump straight to the iPhone 20. This kind of numbering shift is never an accident for Apple; it's a signal that something truly significant is on the horizon, echoing the 'decade-defining' status the iPhone X held.

According to a new report from Omdia, the forthcoming flagship will boast a dramatic redesign, featuring curved edges and a completely notch-free display, clearly aiming to recapture the 'redefine the phone' boldness of its predecessor.

The Next Big Leap: Timeline and Major Design Changes for the iPhone 20

The excitement surrounding the iPhone 20 isn't just about a name; it's about a potential shake-up in Apple's design philosophy and release schedule. Multiple analyst reports, including those citing Omdia's chief researcher, suggest that 2027 will herald a transformative period for the iPhone.

The new product roadmap is unusually complex, which has sparked some confusion over the exact timing of each model. A significant new rumour suggests Apple is considering moving the standard iPhone's release from its traditional September slot to the spring. This strategy would create two major launch windows per year, helping to sustain sales throughout the calendar year.

Based on Omdia's recent report, here is the predicted release schedule for the future lineup:

While the naming of the 'March 2027' launch is highly unusual—a jump to iPhone 20 before the Pro/Pro Max models, alongside a budget 18e—the message is clear: the sequential numbering system is out.

What the iPhone 20 Redesign Entails

The decision to skip the iPhone 19 strongly implies that the iPhone 20 will introduce game-changing features, much like the iPhone X eliminated the home button. Rumours point towards Apple's long-sought-after goal: an iPhone that is a single, seamless slab of glass.

This major redesign is expected to include:

Curved Edges and a Notch-Free Display: The end of the notch and potentially the 'Dynamic Island', with the front camera and Face ID sensors moving completely under the display.

The end of the notch and potentially the 'Dynamic Island', with the front camera and Face ID sensors moving completely under the display. Solid-State Buttons: Some reports suggest the removal of all mechanical buttons, replacing them with haptic-feedback-based, solid-state controls for volume, power, and the Action button. This would enhance water resistance and durability.

Some reports suggest the removal of all mechanical buttons, replacing them with haptic-feedback-based, solid-state controls for volume, power, and the Action button. This would enhance water resistance and durability. New Display Technology: The adoption of brighter, thinner OLED panels, possibly using Samsung's Color Filter on Encapsulation (COE) technology.

While some analysts find the March 2027 timing for a base iPhone 20 model ahead of its Pro variants slightly odd, it could be a deliberate strategy to build hype and ensure a significant celebratory moment for the 20th anniversary.

It seems more likely that a full 20th-anniversary redesign will debut in September 2027, perhaps labelled as the iPhone 20 or the even bolder iPhone XX. Either way, history appears set to repeat itself, ensuring that the iPhone 19 becomes little more than a fleeting number in Apple's celebrated past.

The skip from iPhone 18 to the iPhone 20 isn't just a quirky numbering choice; it signals a monumental shift towards an all-screen, notch-free, and potentially buttonless future. Just as the iPhone X defined a decade, the 20th-anniversary model promises to redefine the smartphone entirely.