We have all known OnePlus for its lightning-fast charging, but the latest intelligence suggests the company is about to redefine mobile performance entirely. Forget incremental battery upgrades; a colossal device is reportedly in the works, designed not just for speed, but for marathon gaming and extreme power usage.

Rumours are swirling around a handset allegedly named the OnePlus Turbo, a device set to aggressively challenge the performance tier of the smartphone market. Pitched to sit alongside the forthcoming OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R), the Turbo model is expected to be a purely performance-driven machine.

Crucially, it is tipped to launch with a revolutionary processor and the largest battery ever fitted to a OnePlus phone. Here is an in-depth breakdown of the staggering specifications and alleged launch timeline for the highly anticipated OnePlus Turbo.

The Imminent Launch Window and Estimated Price for the OnePlus Turbo

The OnePlus Turbo—internally codenamed 'Macan'—is already undergoing rigorous testing in India, according to reports. If the company's plans hold, the handset is expected to be launched in the country 'within the next two months,' pointing towards a late 2025 or early 2026 debut, though an official release date remains unannounced.

While official pricing is unavailable, multiple sources estimate the OnePlus Turbo expected price in India starts from ₹39,999. This positioning places it squarely in the affordable flagship segment, directly targeting high-performance devices from competitors like Xiaomi and iQOO.

The existence of this sub-flagship, performance-focused model suggests OnePlus is aiming to capture the dedicated gaming phone market.

Next-Generation Performance Engine: The Snapdragon Heart of the OnePlus Turbo

To earn the 'Turbo' moniker, a phone must deliver relentless power, and the alleged specifications certainly point in that direction. The OnePlus Turbo is reportedly set to be powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This processor is expected to be Qualcomm's next major release, positioning the Turbo at the absolute peak of Android performance upon its debut.

The sheer power of this processor requires advanced thermal management to prevent throttling and maintain sustained peak performance, especially under load from graphic-intensive games. To address this, the report claims the chip will be paired with a dedicated 'Glacier Cooling System.'

This proprietary cooling technology is designed to effectively manage the device's thermals, helping to cool down the handset quickly and efficiently during heavy gaming sessions, ensuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 can operate at its full potential for longer periods.

To support this massive processing power, the OnePlus Turbo is expected to be offered in multiple configurations, including options with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and potentially up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.This high-speed memory and storage combination is crucial for delivering the promised 'purely performance-focused model'.

Visual Dominance: The High-Refresh Display on the OnePlus Turbo

The visual experience is critical for any performance-focused device, particularly for competitive mobile gaming. The OnePlus Turbo is expected to sport a generous 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. What truly elevates this display, however, is the alleged refresh rate of a blazing 165Hz.

A 165Hz refresh rate is significant, offering ultra-smooth animations and drastically reducing motion blur, providing a competitive edge for gamers and a fluid experience for daily use.

While the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 is also confirmed to feature a similar display, the combination of this high-end screen technology with the advanced cooling and processing power ensures the OnePlus Turbo is built to maximise display performance in all scenarios.

The display is also rumoured to feature a high 240Hz touch sampling rate, further improving responsiveness and precision in competitive mobile gaming.

Unleashing Unprecedented Power: The Massive Battery of the OnePlus Turbo

The most headline-grabbing specification leaked for the OnePlus Turbo is undoubtedly its monumental battery capacity. According to the report, the device may pack an 8,000mAh battery, a capacity that would make it 'the biggest one on any OnePlus smartphone to date.' This is a significant pivot for the brand, which traditionally prioritises charging speed over raw size.

An 8,000mAh cell would fundamentally change the user experience, providing extensive endurance for demanding tasks like prolonged high-refresh-rate gaming or heavy multitasking, placing the phone firmly in the 'battery champion' category.

Given the anticipated power-hungry components, this capacity is essential for delivering true performance without constant trips to the charger. Complementing the colossal cell, the handset is expected to support 100W fast charging.

While this wattage is becoming a standard for the brand, applying 100W technology to an 8,000mAh battery suggests exceptionally rapid top-ups despite the sheer size of the power unit.

Optics, Haptics, and the Design of the OnePlus Turbo

Beyond its core performance metrics, the purported OnePlus Turbo is expected to include a robust set of supporting features. For optics, the handset could sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a powerful 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Selfies and video calls would be handled by a respectable 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This camera setup suggests the focus is on raw performance, with a capable but not necessarily flagship-tier optical suite.

The user experience would be further enhanced by premium hardware, including an X-axis linear motor for crisp, accurate haptics, stereo speakers for immersive audio, and NFC capability. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

While no clear images of the OnePlus Turbo's design are available, leaks suggest it may adopt the new design language seen in the OnePlus 15 series, which replaces the large circular camera module with a more streamlined, rounded rectangular camera deco.

The OnePlus Turbo is shaping up to be more than just a new phone; it's a dedicated, performance-first machine built around the colossal 8,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and a 165Hz screen. With a potential launch in India 'within the next two months' and an estimated starting price of ₹39,999, the Turbo could redefine the affordable flagship segment.