Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly seething as younger brother Cruz Beckham steps into the centre stage with a newly launched music career.

The alleged tension surfaced this month after Cruz performed live with heavy public support from parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

According to insiders, praise flowing freely towards Cruz has reopened old wounds. Distance plays a role too, with Brooklyn watching events unfold from the US while family celebrations took place thousands of miles away. Sources say that the gap has only sharpened resentment.

Sibling rivalry has only intensified inside the famous Beckham clan as Cruz made a splash with his music debut, and Victoria and David stood firmly behind him. Brooklyn, however, remained absent. Insiders claim he followed developments closely while hoping his brother would stumble.

Cruz Beckham, 20, performed with his band The Breakers during an intimate show. Proud mum Victoria Beckham, 51, reportedly broke down in tears as she watched. Girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, also attended alongside friends and relatives. Applause came quickly, and social media praise followed just as fast.

Victoria later posted, 'Wow!!! You look so happy, Cruz, and we couldn't be prouder. We love you,' per Daily Mail. David Beckham, 50, also shared his emotions. Watching a clip from afar, he wrote, 'Family & friends night with Cruz, we r so proud of you, mate, we love you and the journey that you are on.'

Brooklyn Blames His Siblings for Strained Relationship

While Cruz soaked up attention, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, reportedly felt pushed further out. He currently lives in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30.

As Globe has reported, tensions between Brooklyn and his family have simmered for years. Those strains worsened after Nicola declined Victoria Beckham's offer to design her wedding dress back in 2022.

Sources say Brooklyn directs much of his anger towards his siblings. One insider claims, 'Brooklyn is on terrible terms with his brothers — he blames them for stirring things up behind his back and being just as mean towards Nicola as their mum and dad, if not worse,' and that resentment has grown steadily.

The same source adds, 'He's trying not to be bitter, but the fact is they're swooning all over Cruz right now while continuing to totally ice him out and act like he doesn't exist.'

According to insiders, the family's silence feels deliberate. Each public show of support for Cruz deepens the divide.

Brooklyn has focused on carving out his own path. He has worked to establish himself as a celebrity chef. Social media features regular Instagram reels and hot sauce recipes. Yet support feels limited.

A source said, 'It's a real kick in the teeth, especially as he's trying to establish himself as a celebrity chef in the States and working his butt off on Instagram reels and hot sauce recipes. Brooklyn could have really used more support from his folks, but instead they're focused on Cruz, Romeo and Harper.'

Feud in Beckham Clan Has Been Going on for Years

Insiders stress that this conflict did not begin overnight. According to one source, favouritism has lingered for years. The situation existed even before tensions involving Nicola escalated matters. 'Actually, it's been this way for years, even before the mess erupted with Nicola and made things 10 times worse,' the insider says.

Now, Brooklyn reportedly sees things more clearly. 'Now he's seeing their favouritism very clearly, and it hurts.' Watching Cruz receive public praise has reportedly stirred complicated emotions. Pride mixes with frustration.

The source offers a blunt conclusion, 'It's hard for Brooklyn to want his brother to succeed when Cruz is getting all this preferential treatment.'

Publicly, the Beckhams still appear united. Privately, unresolved grievances continue shaping relationships behind closed doors.