Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham both have famously wealthy parents, and with their own careers spanning years, it is safe to say they are set for life. Now that the couple has tied the knot, they have one of the highest combined incomes among young Hollywood pairs.

But while the couple is doing well financially, their relationship with Beckham's family reportedly continues to deteriorate. As of late, there is no indication that a reconciliation could happen anytime soon, with shocking new reports claiming Brooklyn has demanded 'no contact' with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Who's Richer?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peltz is worth more than Beckham. This may come as a surprise to some, as Beckham is more famous than Peltz. He has also been very visible in the United Kingdom because of his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Peltz, on the other hand, is part of the influential Peltz dynasty; her father is the billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. The website revealed that Peltz's current net worth is £37 million ($50 million). This figure comes from her acting gigs and modelling stints for high-fashion brands like Balenciaga.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has been visible both in magazines as a kid, but he did not work as an actor. He has worked as a model, had a brief episode as a photographer, and is working as a chef. David and Victoria's eldest son also launched his hot sauce brand Cloud23 two years ago. His net worth is estimated at £7.4 million ($10 million).

Deciding Where to Live

With their combined net worths, Peltz and Beckham enjoy their lavish lifestyles in the United States, where they reside. Peltz hails from New York, and after they tied the knot, she and her husband decided to live in the US instead of the UK.

Multiple sources are convinced that the couple chose to stay in Nicola's home country due to the heiress's alleged feud with Brooklyn's mother.

Demands for No Contact

The Beckhams reportedly received a legal letter from Brooklyn demanding no contact. The 26-year-old also urged his parents not to mention him and Peltz on their social media accounts or in their interviews.

A source claimed that Brooklyn did not want to engage in such an extreme measure, but his pleas have been ignored by David and Victoria repeatedly

'Nobody had ever wanted to do something like this, but unfortunately, Brooklyn's request had constantly gone ignored by his family... he did what he had to do to protect himself,' the source said.

David and Victoria Reportedly 'Heartbroken'

This legal letter is seen as the latest escalation in a painful family drama that has been ongoing since the couple's 2022 wedding. A source close to the Beckham family claims David and Victoria are 'heartbroken' and 'blindsided' by their son's extreme measure.

'They don't understand what they've done to deserve this,' the source alleged. 'From their perspective, they've done nothing but love and support him. To receive a formal legal letter is a slap in the face.'

The source added that what started as disagreements over wedding planning has now spiralled into a painful and public estrangement that has left the parents devastated.

Following the recent events, some fans have accused Peltz of controlling Brooklyn. Others believe it was Brooklyn's own decision to cut ties after years of feeling unheard.