David Beckham stepped up on behalf of his entire family on New Year's Day. The football legend made sure to include his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in the people that he is grateful for in 2025, but the gesture came with a subtle sting.

While David shared a throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn on his temporary Instagram Story with the caption, 'I love you all so much,' he conspicuously left his eldest son out of a permanent grid post celebrating his 'incredible wife' and 'amazing children.' The move is being seen as a carefully calibrated olive branch amid a deeply fractured family feud.

A Tale of Two Posts

On his Instagram Story, David shared a throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn. David's wife, Victoria Beckham, reposted the photo on her Instagram account. 'I love you all so much,' David captioned the black and white picture.

However, the football superstar also shared a series of photos featuring the people that he's most thankful for in 2025, but it did not include Brooklyn. 'I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025, full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself) and then finishing my winning the MLS as an owner. I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, amazing children, my friends, and the team I work with every single day...' he captioned the photo.

A Separate Celebration

Brooklyn, on the other hand, celebrated the New Year with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and the model's entire family back in the United States. The happy couple also shared sweet photos of themselves as they rang in the new year.

Peltz also shared a series of photos of herself with her husband to commemorate the special occasion. According to Daily Mail, Brooklyn and Peltz's photos showed no signs of sadness over the Beckham family's ongoing feud.

Brooklyn Beckham Unfazed by Parents' Efforts to Reconcile

Still, there is no indication that a reconciliation will happen anytime soon. After all, previous reports claimed that Brooklyn unfollowed and then later blocked his parents on social media. Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz, confirmed the move. However, he denied the rumours that David and Victoria unfollowed Brooklyn first. 'NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I,' Cruz wrote.

Amid the ongoing Beckham family feud, Brooklyn reportedly remains fond of two people in his family: his grandparents. A source told Mirror UK that Brooklyn has so much love for his grandparents, and this will never change. 'While things between him and his parents are over, Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents. There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered,' the source said.

Not All Hope Is Lost

Still, one thing remains the same. David and Victoria have not given up hope that their relationship with Brooklyn will improve and that they will all reconcile. 'David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son. Nothing will change that, and they live in hope. He will always be their son, and they are not going to stop putting on record their feelings,' the source said.