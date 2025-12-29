Rare photos of Bruce Willis have been released, capturing the actor during a rare public outing in Los Angeles amidst his dementia battle. The 70-year-old was seen strolling along a Santa Monica beach on last month, appearing in good spirits despite his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses, grey T-shirt, khaki trousers and white trainers, Willis held hands with a carer, occasionally reaching for a railing for support. This sighting, his first in months, offers a glimpse into his life since retiring from acting in 2022 due to worsening cognitive issues.

The Outing in Detail

The images, show Willis looking relaxed by the ocean, smiling at times as he walked hand-in-hand with companions. Sources describe him as flourishing despite the challenges, mobile though no longer able to speak due to the progressive disease.

The beach walk occurred just a day after his wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore attended a star-studded benefit concert in New York City to honour him. The Soho Sessions event featured Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Whoopi Goldberg and Michael J. Fox, raising funds for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Emma told People, 'Bruce would have loved this. He always loved live music.' She noted he might have played his harmonica if present. On X, media outlet NEXTA posted the photos, commenting that Willis looked 'happy and looking fresh' amid his illness.

Family Support and Awareness Efforts

The Willis family has remained candid about the actor's condition, using their platform to educate on FTD. Emma, managing care with a full-time team in a dedicated single-storey home, shared with ABC News that 'he's in really great health overall.'

Daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah from his marriage to Moore, plus Mabel and Evelyn with Emma, form a tight-knit support network. Moore has joined awareness initiatives, emphasising the family's unity. Their openness helps destigmatise dementia, with Emma recently discussing the emotional strain on the Heal Squad podcast.

Reports suggest Willis's £185.3 million ($250 million) estate is under Emma's oversight as his FTD progresses. Such transparency fosters public understanding of the disease's impact on families, encouraging more research and support.

Understanding Frontotemporal Dementia

Frontotemporal dementia affects roughly 50,000-60,000 people in the US, often striking between 45 and 64 years old. It targets brain areas controlling personality, behaviour and language, leading to symptoms like impulsivity, apathy and speech loss before memory decline.

Willis's case began with aphasia announced in spring 2022, progressing to FTD confirmation in February 2023. No treatments halt the disease, but therapies manage symptoms. Organisations like AFTD offer support, research funding and caregiver resources, crucial for affected families.

As of 29 December 2025, there have been no new public appearances, but the November images highlight Willis's resilience. The family's ongoing advocacy underscores the need for greater FTD research and support.

In a poignant December essay, Emma Heming Willis reflected on the altered holiday season, where traditions demand extensive planning amid grief, yet joy persists through family breakfasts, movies, laughter, cuddles and tears coexisting.

She recalled Bruce's past enthusiasm as the pancake-maker and the one eager to play in the snow with the children, roles now shifted to her, creating an aching space between then and now while still allowing warmth and meaning.