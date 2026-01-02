ARMY, are you ready? It looks like BTS could be making their long-awaited return this year, as teased in a New Year's postcard. Fans began speculating about a comeback after the message dropped subtle yet thoughtful hints — sending the fandom into a frenzy. Here's everything you need to know.

BTS has sent ARMY into a frenzy after hinting at a potential OT7 comeback in March 2026 through a New Year's postcard.

On 30 December 2025, selected Korean ARMY members posted a postcard they received from BTS. These are fans who are holding Gold Memberships.

At first glance, the New Year's postcard appeared to be a simple seasonal greeting. However, fans quickly put on their investigator hats and spotted a small but intriguing detail printed beneath a new logo: 20 March 2026.

The card featured handwritten messages from each of the members.

Note from the group's leader, RM, which reads, 'Bangtan is coming' — a line widely interpreted as a clear signal that a comeback could be happening sooner rather than later, sending fans into excitement.

RM wrote: 'Finally, finally, finally... 2026 has finally arrived! T.T I've been waiting for this year more than anyone else. I missed you so much! Bangtan is coming! BTS is~~ coming! Kkiyathow (Yee-haw)!'

Beyond RM's major hint, each member also shared personal messages with fans.

Jin wrote about finally being able to greet ARMY again as part of the full team, thanking them for their patience.

He said, 'Hello, ARMY. Happy New Year! I greeted you as a soloist last year and the year before, but I'm finally able to greet you as a full team. Thank you so much for waiting for us. I will work my hardest for our upcoming activities. Fighting!'

J-Hope expressed his excitement about reuniting with fans in 2026, saying he has been waiting for this moment to become reality.

On the card, J-Hope said, 'ARMY! The new year of 2026 has dawned. It's finally the year we get to be together!!! I'm so excited. What I've been imagining is finally becoming a reality!! Seriously!!! Let's be happy and have fun!! Together!! Let's go!! ARMY!! BTS!!'

Meanwhile, Suga shared that he missed ARMY deeply and hoped the new year would be filled with joy.

'Happy New Year, ARMY! A new year has begun once again. I hope you all hit the jackpot(대박) this year. I missed you so much. Let's have a great time together this year. I love you!! See you very soon!!' Suga said.

Jimin expressed gratitude and happiness and wished for brighter days in 2026. He wrote in Hangeul: 'Happy New Year! A new year has dawned, and the year we finally meet again has arrived. I am sending my gratitude to ARMY, who always support us by my side. I hope this year is filled with even more happiness than the last.'

Meanwhile, V mentioned how much he missed releasing albums and creating new memories with fans.

He wrote: 'Get ready, because in 2026, I'm coming to you with even more and even better memories! I'm a bit nervous since it's been a while since the last album, but I'll do a great job, so please look upon me kindly. I missed you all so much! Have a wonderful day today.

It is I, Kim Taehyung.'

Jungkook, on the other hand, reassured ARMY that he has been working hard and asked fans to continue supporting the group.

Jungkook wrote in the postcard, 'Hello ARMY, this is Jung Kook. Are you all staying healthy? I missed you! My heart has always stayed the same. As I've always done, I'm working hard as ever. I look forward to your support in '26 as well. Happy New Year!— JK'

The comeback speculation isn't stopping anytime soon, given that all seven members had completed their mandatory military service by June 2025. Furthermore, they are also slowly reconnecting with the ARMY, dropping subtle hints about music and their future plans.

Here's Why Fans Think That a World Tour Is Coming

As reported by The Economic Times, fans are now eagerly awaiting official confirmation from HYBE, with many also anticipating a world tour announcement to follow — and here's why the excitement is building.

It all comes down to timing. Fans believe the date couldn't be more perfect, as 20 March 2026 marks the official start of spring and falls on a Friday, the day major music releases typically drop. For many, the coincidence feels far too deliberate to ignore.

Many fans also predict that if March 2026 is indeed the comeback window, a world tour announcement could arrive as early as January, followed by ticket sales shortly after. While this remains unconfirmed, the excitement is unmistakable.

However, neither BTS nor HYBE has made an official announcement. Despite this, ARMY will undoubtedly remain patient, continuing to decode, speculate, and hope. BTS clearly know how to keep their fans excited and keep the magic alive.