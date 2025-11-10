K-pop star HyunA suddenly fainted mid-way through her performance on stage while performing in WATERBOMB Macau. Her recent extreme weight loss is to blame.

South Korean K‑pop star HyunA fainted mid‑performance on Sunday, 9 November 2025, at the WATERBOMB Macau music festival in Macau while performing her 2011 hit song 'Bubble Pop!'

Videos circulating online show the 33‑year‑old dropping to the stage floor during the song, with two backup dancers rushing over to assist her and a security guard carrying her off stage.

@frostbytevibe Korean artist Hyuna suddenly fainted on stage during her performance at the Water Bomb Music Festival in Macau! ♬ original sound - frostbytevibe

The incident quickly sparked concern among fans and observers alike, given HyunA's visible struggle to continue the performance and the urgency of the stage response.

Recently Revealed She's on an Extreme Diet

Earlier this month, HyunA revealed that she had embarked on a rigorous dieting regimen. On 4 November, she posted a photo of a scale showing she had lost approximately 10 kg (22 lbs) in one month.

Her post had read, 'It's so hard to change the first digit from the 50s,' referring to her previous weight.

Many have linked the fainting to this rapid weight loss and the physical demands of her performance. The condition known as vasovagal syncope—which HyunA has previously spoken about—was suggested as a contributing factor, especially under conditions of low stamina and dietary stress.

One fan on social media wrote, 'It's heartbreaking seeing HyunA like this. She worked so hard...people still dragged her for gaining weight. That same hate made her lose 10 kg in one month, and now she's fainted on stage.'

The link between extreme diet regimes and sudden health setbacks has been widely discussed in relation to the case.

HyunA Penned an Apology on Instagram

Later on Sunday, HyunA shared a message on Instagram addressing the incident and her fans. In the apology she wrote, 'I'm really, really sorry... It was such a short time since the last concert, and I wanted to show you a better side of myself, but I feel like I wasn't professional enough. To be honest, I don't even remember anything myself.'

She continued, 'So many Macau fans came, and of course our A‑ings too, everyone paid money to come see the performance, and I'm sorry—truly, deeply sorry... I'll work on building up my stamina and keep doing my best... And I'm really okay! Don't worry about me!'

Her acknowledgement of the collapse and reassurance to fans has been viewed as heartfelt and sincere, though many remain concerned.

Meanwhile, her management has confirmed that the singer is taking time off to rest and is recovering under supervision. However, they did not disclose the full medical details or the real cause of HyunA's sudden collapse.

They also confirmed that aspects of her upcoming schedule will be scaled back to prioritise her health. No fixed timeframe has yet been announced for her return to full activity.

Fans Extremely Worried

Social media erupted with concern and support from fans worldwide. One message captured the feeling, 'She lost 10 kg because of the bad comments calling her 'fat' ... it really is worrying how far bad comments can take you.'

Another fan wrote, 'I know she's not the best person/has questionable taste in men. But she's a person, and she deserves to be healthy. I hope she takes care of herself.'

'Body dysmorphia is awful. She's so beautiful and iconic 😢,' said another fan.

The incident has also sparked discussion on the broader pressures facing K‑pop idols, from grueling performance schedules to strict beauty standards and constant scrutiny over weight and appearance.

Many highlighted how these relentless demands can take a serious toll on both physical and mental health, a reality painfully illustrated by HyunA's recent collapse.