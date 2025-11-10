BLACKPINK reunited after three years, but online speculation about Jennie leaving the group intensified after a tour performance where she had a 'lazy' moment, pausing mid-show—a moment captured on video that reportedly earned a 'side-eye' from Rosé.

So what's really going on? Is Jennie truly parting ways with the girl group to focus on her growing solo career? Here's the truth.

Jennie's 'Lazy' Performance, Paused Mid-show

During their North American tour, Jennie suddenly paused mid-show, falling out of sync with the choreography and freezing for a moment. Rosé was beside her, giving a shocked side-eye, clearly concerned as Jennie stopped.

This moment drew backlash from fans, with some calling her 'lazy' and accusing her of not putting in enough effort, even speculating that her solo career ambitions might be harming the group–sabotaging it.

However, the reality is different. Jennie reportedly faced technical issues during the performance. The K-pop star's in-ear monitor malfunctioned, causing her to be out of sync with the choreography. While waiting for it to be fixed, she froze and struck a pose while the staff resolved the problem.

Fans Remained Critical

Despite the explanation, many fans remained critical, arguing that Jennie, as a veteran performer, should have adapted to the situation.

One commenter said, 'She can fix the mic and move at the same time, try to adapt.' Another added, 'If her mic wasn't working, how did she know when to start singing?'

Others weighed in with similar critiques:

'She should know the choreography without music, that's just dance 101.'

'She knows the choreography; she should be able to keep going while flagging the tech staff. Yet people still defend Jennie 😅.'

'Muscle memory with YOUR songs makes you stop dancing and stop the choreography?'

This one even cited personal experience as an example, 'Okay, I was dancing and singing during a play, and my mic fell out, and I had kept going and in drama, and I'm sure in K-pop you're trained to keep going like I was.'

Another one gave some real-talk, 'We all gotta be honest about the BLACKPINK concerts at one point. Every time I see clips, she is deadass just flailing her arms around and not even pretending to lip-sync. Personally, not a BLINK, but it seems incredibly disrespectful to the fans paying to see her. At least the others pretend they are into it and give 70%.'

Meanwhile, some fans defended her:

'I mean, I would've assumed something was wrong if any singer froze or stopped mid-performance for a few seconds. Life doesn't work like that.'

'This was like five seconds and killed the whole song? You guys gotta stop hating. Yeah, she had videos where she was "lazy" before, but she had been doing well now.'

Jennie Accused of Being Lazy Before

Over the years, Jennie has faced recurring allegations of being 'lazy' during performances, with some fans pointing to moments where she appeared to take fewer dance breaks or pause mid-song.

On Reddit and X, fans and listeners alike often debated whether she was overworked, had low stamina, or was simply misunderstood.

'She's not lazy, she's just pacing herself,' one fan argued, while another added, 'She's not lazy but has low stamina, there's a big difference people seem just to forget.'

Some viewers also noted that occasional lapses are normal in group performances, 'When I rewatched the concert my partner recorded ... I did see some minor moments that were off, but it wasn't just Jennie ... All four are really good at hyping you up.'

Despite the criticism, many supporters emphasize that Jennie's vocal and stage presence remain strong, and such comments often reflect perception rather than reality.

Is Jennie Leaving BLACKPINK?

Despite widespread rumours that Jennie is leaving BLACKPINK to focus on her solo career, the facts are more nuanced.

In late 2023, the group renewed its contract under YG Entertainment for group activities, while Jennie separately founded her own label, Odd Atelier (OA), signalling her solo ambitions.

She explained, 'I wanted to do group activities with the company I had been with for seven years, but I wanted to be freer and more comfortable in my individual activities, so I carefully founded a company called OA.'

Rather than a departure, it appears she is redefining her role: still part of BLACKPINK for group work, but charting a more independent path for solo projects.

In the end, Jennie remains a vital part of BLACKPINK while also exploring her solo ambitions. What appeared as a 'lazy' performance was likely a brief technical hiccup, and fan opinions will always be divided.

For now, she's charting a more independent path without leaving the group behind.