South Korean entertainment agency Ador has stirred significant reactions in the K-pop industry after terminating NewJeans member Danielle Marsh's exclusive contract. This now intensifies the group's ongoing legal dispute into what may become an expensive courtroom confrontation.

On Monday, 29 December, Ador shared on X that it had terminated Danielle's contract and intends to take legal action not only against her but also a family member. Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, whom the company claims was instrumental in the conflict that disrupted the group's activities, is also involved in the said lawsuit.

Ador's statement refrained from revealing specific financial figures it might pursue in damages, yet speculation within the industry indicates that the potential sums could be large.

Estimates suggest that penalties for a breach by a single member could surpass 100 billion won (£51,400,000), according to Allkpop. This is based on average revenue figures and the duration of the remaining contract, which was initially scheduled to last until 2029.

NewJeans vs Ador

The saga traces back to November 2024, when NewJeans publicly declared the termination of their exclusive contracts with Ador. The group cited a breakdown of trust with the label following the dismissal of former CEO Min, a respected figurehead and creative mentor for the group.

The group even tried to rebrand as NJZ and explore independent ventures. However, a Seoul court injunction in March 2025 prevented them from performing or entering into independent agreements without Ador's approval.

In October 2025, an essential court ruling favoured Ador, confirming the validity of the exclusive contracts until 2029 and rejecting the group's assertions that the label had violated its commitments. In light of this, discussions persisted between the label and the members regarding upcoming agreements.

By November 2025, two of the younger members — Haerin and Hyein — confirmed their return to activities under Ador, with Hanni joining shortly thereafter. Minji's contract is still being negotiated.

Meanwhile, Danielle's situation took a dramatic turn. Ador determined that achieving reconciliation with her was challenging, citing continued disputes that remained unresolved despite attempts at conversation. This decision marks the conclusion of her association with NewJeans and paves the way for potential legal action regarding contract violations and associated financial repercussions.

Is This the End of NewJeans?

Danielle's departure has put NewJeans in a pivotal situation, casting doubt on the group's future. Ador has stated that other members are still under contract and that discussions are ongoing, leading to assumptions about the future of NewJeans as a four-member group.

For a group whose identity has been tightly related to the chemistry of all five members, the idea of performances without Danielle has raised fears of a hiatus or silent disbandment, despite no official declaration.

Online, the emotional response from fans has been immediate. Many X users are using the phrase 'NewJeans is five,' expressing disbelief over the group's uncertain future. One shared post read, 'NewJeans without Danielle feels illegal,' while another lamented, 'There will never be a group like NewJeans ever again.'

Amid the controversy, several fans are claiming she was seen participating in a small charity activity, reportedly giving out homemade cookies. While there hasn't been any official word from Danielle or her team, videos and photos have been making the rounds online.

Rise to International K-pop Fame

Debuting in 2022 under Ador, a subsidiary of the global K-pop powerhouse HYBE, NewJeans swiftly rose to prominence as one of the most acclaimed groups in the genre.

The five-member girl group, featuring Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, has garnered attention for its Y2K-inspired aesthetic, genre-blending sound, urban dance style and impressive global appeal. They achieved domestic and worldwide commercial success with singles like Ditto, OMG, and Super Shy.

At the beginning of their career, they reached outstanding milestones, securing several rookie awards and gaining acknowledgement from organisations such as the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), which placed them among the top-selling artists globally in 2023.

The group's rise showcased the international growth of the K-pop genre, bolstered by collaborations with prestigious fashion brands and notable performances at major festivals.