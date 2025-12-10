BTS leader RM apologised to the K-pop supergroup's fans after receiving backlash for talking about the band's separation.

The idol, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, wrote a letter to ARMYs on WeVerse to apologise for causing concerns about the band when he said they were considering disbanding.

RM's Letter

In the WeVerse post written in Korean, the BTS leader said sorry for his controversial statements during his now-deleted livestream video, where he shared the band's struggles in the past.

[🌟 WEVERSE]#RM wrote a letter on Weverse..



🐨 I'm sorry that I've tired you a lot of ARMYs with the Live two days ago. I've received a lot of calls from you who are worried. I regret not doing it, but I was frustrated I'm sorry Please look forward to it. I'll make music,… pic.twitter.com/H88Uht028z — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) December 8, 2025

'I think I may have made a lot of ARMYs feel tired with the livestream two days ago. I'm really sorry. I got so many messages about it from people who were worried about me. I regret turning it on now, but at the time, I was just feeling frustrated. I'm sorry ㅠ Please look at me kindly, just a little. I'll focus on making music, practising choreography, thinking of new content, and sleeping well, and I'll just live like that,' RM wrote.

What Made RM Apologise

The band's main rapper earned the ire of ARMYs worldwide for opening up about their thoughts on ending their group activities on the non-deleted livestream video.

'Would it be better to just disband? For example... Like, wouldn't it be better to stop group activities? That crossed our minds tens of thousands of times.'

While the 'Rap Monster' backtracked and reassured fans that all BTS members opted to continue because of their love for each other and their love for the ARMYs, some fans still felt bad with his statements.

The fans turned to the Korean social media platform theqoo to express their disappointment, according to Koreaboo.

One fan wrote, 'His comment is basically an unspoken pressure or warning... Like saying, 'This is how seriously I'm thinking about things, so stop it already.' That is literally gaslighting. Why would you say that to fans??? If you want to do it, just do it.'

Another fan got so angry, they challenged him to just break up the group. 'He's really being reckless LOL. Just disband already. The only reason ARMY still functions is because the fandom has already split into individual-member fandoms. The thing I want most is for BTS to disband.'

Others said that BTS is already getting old, which is why they should stop pushing the emotional narrative to the fans.

RM's Other Updates

The BTS leader also shared his current activities in his lengthy post to lighten up the mood.

'I'm going to take my driving test soon. Yesterday I put on the sticker for driving practice, and drove through all 4 practice courses. It was scary (but I didn't crash),' he shared.

The singer-rapper also mentioned that he watched the film 'The Color of Pomegranates,' and shared an update about the status of his home interior project. He added that he will move back home after half a year, and promised to show the fans the improvements in his home as soon as he is done with the decorations.

RM ended his WeVerse letter with a reminder to dress warmly since the weather in South Korea is starting to get cold.