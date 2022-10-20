The Palace has "steadfastly stuck" to Camilla's Queen Elizabeth-approved title of Queen Consort, but The Telegraph reports that the Royal Family hopes to " quietly ditch Consort" from her present title so Camilla can match the "wives of Kings before her."

Should the public be amenable to the change, they might be able to change her title to "Queen Camilla" in time for King Charles' coronation.

Camilla's coronation is set to happen alongside her husband's. Last week, the coronation date was announced to take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. The Palace plans to "quietly" adjust Camilla's title and is hoping that the "consort" will just naturally drop off.

Queen Elizabeth II fully backed Camilla's original title change during her platinum jubilee in February. Her official announcement read, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Charles and Camilla showed their full support for the late Queen's wishes and wrote, "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years. The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout," through the Clarence House's official social media accounts.

The last member of the Royal Family who held the title of Queen Consort was Queen Elizabeth's mother, who later became known as the Queen Mother after her daughter became the monarch in 1953.