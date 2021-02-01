Known for being the app that allows women to make the first move, Bumble has just added some safeguards that would ensure no body-shamers will make use of its platform. The company announced that it will be throwing out members who are using language that would be shaming others.

The company clearly defined language that it will ban, which shall include words that are "fat-phobic, ableist, racist, colorist, homophobic or transphobic."

The new restrictions that will be applied by the app will cover direct messages of users, and also profiles that openly discriminate against a number of body types.

A statement published on the Bumble website noted that the company's mission has been to "build a platform rooted in respect and kindness." The ban is another step that it is making to make the app safer for the community.

The company emphasised that it is updating its terms and conditions in order to ban the derogatory or unsolicited comments that are made about the appearance, size, body shape, and health of a person.

Bumble also defined body shaming as an act of forcing one's opinion of a "good body" on others. It also encompassed different forms of shaming - fat-shaming, criticizing skin, thin shaming, health shaming, and or mocking the physical features of other people.

Those who are caught resorting to body shaming will receive a warning for inappropriate behaviour. If the behaviour is repeated, it can result in being banned from the platform.

Those who experience body shaming on Bumble will be able to report incidents using the tools that are found in the app. There is a Block & Report as well as Hide & Report feature. Another one is the Unmatch & Report.

The ban on the app came following a survey of 1,000 people that was carried out by Bumble, reported Independent. The survey found that one in four Britons have experienced body shaming either on social media or on a dating app. Around 50 percent of those who were surveyed indicated that a person that they have dated has made a comment about their appearance either on social media or in person.