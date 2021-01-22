Butternut squash items were recalled by Lancaster Foods LLC due to possible listeria contamination.

The company issued a voluntary recall on all its processed butternut squash items. In the company's Jan. 19 announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website, the recall was made because the products have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The recall covers several states which include Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Vermont, and Virginia.

Read more Egyptian woman arrested after baking racy cupcakes with sexy toppers

Although there were no illnesses that were reported in connection with the butternut squash products, the company is recalling them "out of an abundance of caution," FoxNews noted. Lancaster has halted the production of the items while the FDA and the company are investigating the source of the problem. They also advised those consumers who have purchased any of the 12 recalled products found on the FDA site to return them to the place where they have purchased them so that they can get the full refund.

The products recalled were those processed between Dec. 22, 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021. They include 16 oz. Autumn Medley, 12 oz. Butternut Squash Noodles, 21 oz. Butternut Squash Planks, 20 oz. Squash Noodle Medley, 2.5# Butternut Squash Chunks, 12 oz. Butternut Squash Chunks , and 15 oz. Veggie Rice Blend. The specific lot numbers and expiration dates of the recalled products are listed on the FDA website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria monocytogenes is the bacteria that causes listeriosis, a type of infection derived from eating food contaminated with bacteria. The FDA highlighted that this bacteria can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in elderly people, those who are frail, those with weak immune systems, and children.

Pregnant women are among those considered to be vulnerable and could suffer adverse consequences in the event of a contamination. Some of the dire health consequences that could result from listeriosis include premature delivery, stillbirth, or life-threatening infection in newborns. For other people who are not pregnant, symptoms of listeriosis can include stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, headache, and even convulsions.

In October, the FDA also announced a recall of pre-cut watermelon and apples due to listeria contamination concerns. The presence of bacteria was discovered on the equipment used to pre-cut the fruits during a routine inspection.