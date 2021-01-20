An Egyptian woman went for a different kind of "food porn" and got arrested for it.

The woman paid dearly for baking cupcakes that were "sexually suggestive." The delectable racy pastries had genitalia and lingerie-shaped frosting, The Post reported. The photos of the pastries had gone viral, and the chef was eventually arrested by Egyptian authorities.

The cupcakes were supplied to a private birthday party at a sporting club located in the wealthy area of Cairo. Security forces identified the baker after getting testimonies from eyewitnesses.

The case of the racy cupcakes became a hot issue in Egypt as many of its tabloids published blurred photos of the controversial confections. Al Ahram, which is a state-owned newspaper, described the treats as "indecent and immoral shapes."

The Guardian reported that the Dar al-ifta, the top Islamic body in Egypt, considered the racy cupcakes as an affront to Islam.

An Egyptian newspaper, Al Masry Al Youm, said that when the pastry chef arrived at the prosecutor's office, she was in tears. She recounted that the club patrons came to her shop, handed her pictures of genitals, and ordered cupcakes in those forms.

The country has been very vigilant over upholding its family and moral values such that it has charged and imprisoned some social media personalities. Last year, two female TikTokers served jail terms because they "violated family values." They were also said to be harming public morals.

Also in 2020, Sama el-Masry, a popular belly dancer, was also jailed and fined £14,025 because of immorality and violation of family values.

"On one level it's hard not to be initially struck by the absurdity of penis cupcakes garnering the attention of state prosecutors, police investigators, members of parliament, and the regime-controlled press. At the core of the matter is not the banning of sexuality in the public sphere, it is restricting sexuality that is outside the control of men," said Timothy E Kaldas, who is from the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.