A 44-year-old California woman has been charged with automobile homicide after allegedly visiting a pornography website on her phone less than two minutes before a fatal crash in Utah.

Christine Chao, of Rosemead, California, faces a second-degree felony charge over a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 near Levan in Juab County on 12 June 2026. Charging documents allege that her actions contributed to the death of 66-year-old passenger Scott LaVar Lichfield.

The crash occurred when traffic slowed because of roadworks. According to investigators, Chao's SUV struck the rear of a vehicle ahead, pushing it into another vehicle. All three vehicles subsequently left the road. Lichfield suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later examined Chao's mobile phone under a search warrant. The examination allegedly revealed that she had accessed a pornography website shortly before the collision.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Chao remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Phone Evidence Becomes Central to Investigation

According to charging documents, Chao told responding officers that she was responsible for the crash. Troopers also reported finding no brake marks indicating that she had attempted to slow down before striking the vehicle ahead.

The documents stated: 'An examination of the phone pursuant to the warrant showed that (Chao) had accessed the website xvideos.com less than two minutes before the crash occurred. This website is commonly used to view pornographic videos.'

The alleged browsing activity has become a significant part of the investigation into whether distraction contributed to the collision. Investigators can use phone records, witness accounts and physical evidence to reconstruct a crash and establish the circumstances surrounding it.

Chao was charged on 20 October with automobile homicide while using a handheld device, a second-degree felony under Utah law. Reports said she was issued a summons to appear in court, with an initial appearance scheduled for 17 November.

The case highlights the potential consequences of distracted driving, particularly on motorways where traffic can slow unexpectedly around construction zones.

Although mobile phone use is a common source of driver distraction, the legal question is whether the evidence establishes that the alleged conduct contributed to the fatal collision.

Victim Remembered as Devoted Husband and Grandfather

Lichfield's death has left his family mourning a man remembered for his devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren.

According to his obituary, he had celebrated his 39th wedding anniversary with his wife just one day before the crash. He was also a father of five who cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

His family recalled how he read to them, watched films, played chess and built Lego creations. The obituary stated: 'The very best thing he loved was just being with his children and grandchildren. He would see a grandchild and say to them, "Come give me a hug." He loved them so very much. He read to them, watched movies with them, played chess, and built legos. They all loved their Papa/Pop Pop.'

Lichfield was also remembered for playing Santa Claus and bringing happiness to children and families.

His death underscores the devastating consequences a road collision can have on a family. As the legal process moves forward, the evidence will determine whether Chao is held criminally responsible for the allegations against her.