Calls for the arrest of President Donald Trump have reached a fever pitch following the official release of Department of Justice (DOJ) documents detailing harrowing allegations of child trafficking and infanticide.

The unclassified records, made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, include a 2020 FBI intake form where an alleged survivor claims Trump was a 'regular' participant in a sex trafficking ring orchestrated by Jeffrey Epstein. The document, identified as EFTA00025010, contains a testimony describing the murder and disposal of a newborn infant in Lake Michigan during the summer of 1984.

Public outcry has surged as legal experts and activists demand an immediate criminal investigation into the claims involving the President and his long-deceased associate.

FBI Document Details Alleged 1984 Lake Michigan Crimes

The newly surfaced FBI intake form, dated 3 August 2020, outlines a series of incidents the complainant alleges occurred between May and September 1984.

According to the transcript of the tip, the survivor was 13 years old and pregnant at the time she was allegedly trafficked by her uncle and Jeffrey Epstein. She stated that Epstein 'orchestrated a deal' where men would pay to abuse her on a variety of yachts and boats.

In the 'Subject Information' section of the document, Donald Trump is explicitly named as a witness and participant. The complainant alleges that Trump 'participated regularly in paying money' to abuse her and was physically present during a horrific act of violence.

The document records the claim that the victim's uncle murdered her newborn child and disposed of the body in Lake Michigan while Trump was in attendance.

Legislative Transparency Forces Disclosure Of Sealed Records

The release of these documents follows the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump himself signed into law on 19 November 2025. The Act required the Attorney General to make all unclassified files pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation publicly available within 30 days.

I’m going to keep posting this til it blows up and I see it all over my feed. Trump helped murder an infant in 1984 alongside an unknown “uncle”, they then dumped the body in Lake Michigan. This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/qADhoJ3wrh — Definitely a Republican (@definitelygop) December 23, 2025

Despite the President's previous dismissal of such files as a 'hoax', the 427–1 vote in the House of Representatives forced a level of transparency previously unseen in the decades-long saga.

Legal representatives for Epstein survivors have highlighted that while the FBI intake form records a tip rather than a proven conviction, the level of detail provided is 'disturbing and actionable'.

The survivor noted in her 2020 statement that she had previously spoken to an NYPD FBI sex trafficking task force detective for 30 minutes regarding these specific events. This suggests that federal authorities have been in possession of these allegations for at least five years without bringing formal charges.

Financial Ties And Historical Context Of Epstein Allegations

The documents also shed light on the broader network of influence, with financial records and flight logs indicating a crossover of social circles involving millions of pounds in transactions.

In professional contexts, it is noted that Epstein's estate involved assets exceeding £465 million ($600 million), much of which was allegedly used to facilitate the trafficking of minors. The 1984 allegations coincide with the period when Trump and Epstein were known to frequent the same New York social scenes and private clubs.

Advocacy groups and survivors, who gathered at the US Capitol earlier this year, are now calling for a special prosecutor to review the evidence. They argue that the presence of the President's name in a federal document linked to 'infanticide and child sex trafficking' creates an untenable situation for the Department of Justice.

While the White House has previously denied all such claims, the specific nature of the Lake Michigan allegations has ignited a new wave of legal pressure.

The silence from the executive branch regarding the EFTA00025010 document remains the focal point of a national crisis.